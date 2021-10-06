72nd UNHCR Executive Committee UK Statement





Thank you, Vice President.

High Commissioner, Your Excellency, this is a distinguished delegation.

Another challenging year cannot explain the enormous challenges the humanitarian community faces in 2021. As we celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Refugee Convention, we are more than ever impressed and grateful to UNHCR staff and partners. Their extraordinary work helping millions of people in the most difficult and dangerous situations. You often provide significant support and protection at significant personal risk. Your commitment to stay and deliver is highly commendable and the UK is committed to continuing to support UNHCR through financial, political and technical cooperation.

It is more important than ever to recognize and pay tribute to the tremendous generosity of host countries and communities that open borders and homes to those who are forced to flee conflict, persecution and violence due to unprecedented levels of forced displacement.

The UK is committed to supporting refugees and their host countries. We have committed $205 million to the Syrian crisis in 2021, a total of over 3.7 billion aid since 2012, and $320 million to the Rohingya crisis since 2017. It also continues to provide significant levels of multi-year and non-regular funding to UNHCR. We know you appreciate it.

The devastating impact of COVID-19 continues to be felt worldwide. As feared, those who are already the most marginalized and marginalized are the hardest hit. We applaud UNHCR’s tireless efforts to ensure access to vaccines for people of interest, along with other essential humanitarian programs. We will continue to work to ensure that the most vulnerable people, including refugees, are vaccinated. We must ensure continued collective action and lessons learned to address the secondary impacts of COVID-19 and its socio-economic protections.

Looking around the world, it is clear that the countries suffering the most from the climate crisis are also the most vulnerable and conflict-affected. Climate change acts as a brutal multiplier that makes bad things worse. The consequences of climate change are affecting the most vulnerable areas and threatening millions of people displaced. They hit women and girls especially hard. From the risk of violence to the threat of early marriage.

UK hosts COP26 in just weeks in Glasgow. It will bring the parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. We hope that humanitarian organizations will join the debate and commend UNHCR for highlighting climate change through what they are already doing.

Last year the UK launched a call to action to combat famine in the face of growing humanitarian needs. The UK, through the G7 Presidency earlier this year, secured the first G7 compact to address the drivers of famine and to address the growing number of people in need of humanitarian assistance.

Two weeks ago, the British Famine Prevention Envoy was in Ethiopia. He visited Tigray to see how the deliberate destruction of facilities and objects essential to civilian welfare, exacerbated by the denial of humanitarian and commercial access, poses a famine risk. We must ensure that humanitarian access is improved. Britain condemns the expulsion of seven UN officials last week. They were essential to providing neutral and equitable humanitarian assistance to millions of Ethiopian citizens across the country. A humanitarian ceasefire is essential and we urge the Tigrayan army to halt military operations in Amhara and Afar and support free access and respect for international humanitarian law by all parties to the conflict.

Afghanistan’s security and political instability are exacerbating the already serious humanitarian situation. Like everyone else, we are very concerned that an economic collapse and reduced access to critical services could trigger a humanitarian catastrophe and create regional instability.

We encourage strong coordination and coherence among UN partners and welcome the efforts already made to ensure adequately resourced, prioritized and coordinated responses. We welcome the recent visit of the High Commissioner, which is an important part of this. The UK is set to double its aid to Afghanistan this year, with 30 million out of 286 million providing aid to Afghanistan in the region. This includes $10 million in immediate assistance to support refugee response and preparation in neighboring countries and $20 million for countries experiencing an influx of refugees. We will continue to participate as members of the core group of SSAR.

We are proud of the British Afghan resettlement initiative that will protect Afghan citizens identified as most at risk, especially women and girls. We will welcome 5,000 refugees in the first year and 20,000 refugees over the next few years.

We welcome UNHCR’s continued commitment to organizational reform and have already seen the clear benefits of decentralization. We encourage UNHCR to drive its plans to become a more effective and efficient organization through consistent priorities, effective controls and transparent decision-making, in particular the launch of a risk strategy for 2025.

Finally, in December, there is a high-level executive meeting of the Global Refugee Forum. This will provide an important platform to not only review the progress already made, but crucially maintain and build on the momentum generated by the Global Compact on Refugees. It is important to identify priorities, opportunities and decisions over the next two years. The UK looks forward to contributing to this important milestone. thank you.

