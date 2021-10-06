Dow Inc, General Motors, US Steel and more





The GM logo is seen on the facade of General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, March 16, 2021.

Rebecca Cook | Reuters

Find out which companies are making the midday headlines.

Dow Inc. Shares of the chemicals company fell 3.3% to lead the Dow Jones Industrial Average lower. The decline in Dow’s stock price came after the company’s Investor Day event, where it outlined its plans to boost earnings growth and its path to zero carbon emissions.

Shares of General Motors GM fell 0.8% after the automaker announced plans to double annual sales to $ 280 billion by 2030 as it switches to all-electric vehicles and expands its new operations software and data driven. The announcement came before the company was presented to investors.

US Steel, Nucor Shares of steel producers fell on Wednesday after Goldman Sachs downgrades. The investment firm said it expects the price of steel to fall sharply from its abnormally high levels early next year. US Steel shares fell 8.7%, while Nucor lost about 2.8%.

American Airlines, JetBlue Airlines shares fell after Goldman Sachs downgrades. The company said a slower travel recovery and higher fuel prices could weigh on airlines. American Airlines shares fell 4.3% and JetBlue fell 2.7%.

The data firm Palantir Shares, known for its numerous government contracts, gained 1.6% after learning it had won an $ 823 million contract with the U.S. military to provide its database and intelligence data analysis using Palantir’s Gotham operating system.

Coinbase Shares of the crypto-services firm jumped 4.3% after Goldman Sachs reiterated its buy rating on the stock and said it expects a better result when it releases its results in November. The price of bitcoin also hit an almost five-month high at $ 55,000. Coinbase trades in tandem with the price of bitcoin due to its reliance on trading income.

Manchester United Manchester United shares fell 13.7% after the Glazer family, which controls the football club, announced a stock offer of 9.5 million. Manchester United will not receive any proceeds from the sale.

HSBC Holdings HSBC shares rose 3.1% after UBS upgraded the stock from neutral to a buy rating. UBS cited an attractive valuation and optimistic expectations for HSBC’s financial performance next year.

Seagate Technology, CDW Shares of technology companies fell after Morgan Stanley downgrades. The company downgraded both Seagate Technology and CDW on a par for the overweight and lowered price targets for each stock. Seagate Technology lost 5.3% while CDW lost 4.7%.

CNBC’s Tanaya Macheel, Jesse Pound and Yun Li contributed reporting

