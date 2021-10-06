UK energy prices are the clearest sign of an expensive winter | Nils Prattley





A prediction that will surprise the Bank of England (BoE), which has begun preparing for 4% inflation by Christmas. Try 6% as early as next spring. It’s not just a fragment of an outlier economist’s mundane expert. This is the financial market’s expectations for April next year, as suggested by the Treasury bond price linked to the retail price index. According to the figures, the RPI is 7%, which means about 6% in the more widely used CPI or CPI.

Economists at Deutsche Banks point out that it’s no coincidence that April is also the month when energy regulator Ofgem adjusts its next price cap. This limit was raised to 1,277 earlier this month. At current energy prices, the machine model could spit out a number close to 1,700 next. This would have seemed impossible two months ago, when gas prices began to skyrocket.

But now we are at the point of an energy crisis when almost all gas prices suddenly seem possible in the short term. UK spot prices surged by an astonishing 40% on Wednesday before Putin calmed the situation by vaguely saying Russia would supply more supplies to Europe. Next week he will say something else.

The most likely impetus for the recent increase was headlines last week in Chinese state media that Beijing, which faces a more severe crisis than the Nordics, has instructed energy companies to do whatever it takes to secure supply. Independent energy analyst Peter Atherton says if you own a cargo of LNG from Qatar, you will of course test that statement.

Another test is the Western industry’s willingness to continue to pay. The next possible step is a temporary plant closure to reduce demand. This is a de facto threat to the UK’s energy-intensive industry and is already happening in China. The alternative is to take a hit and recover higher costs from customers.

This secondary inflation effect makes it very difficult for banks to decide when to raise rates for the first time, but the politics of an energy crisis is even more urgent. Ministers seem to have pretty much forgotten about the energy crisis as they (strangely) declared war on business this week. This topic was barely explored in Manchester.

They may need attention soon. Energy prices are giving us the clearest sign of a very tough and expensive winter. It is hard to find a political plan to manage the crisis other than to blame the international market. And if inflation of 6% is expected, the rise in interest rates, which must happen in early 2022, won’t make jobs easier.

The stock price gives Tesco a trouble-free future.

Ken Murphy took over as CEO of Tesco a year ago. Given the upheaval of the closure, from his point of view this might have felt like a bad moment. Actually his timing looks great.

Shares rose 6% on Wednesday, their highest since the Tesco accounting scandal in 2014, and the half-year figure showed statutory profit doubling to 1.1 billion won, up 41% when adjusted. Operating level of 1.46 billion.

Neither of them required a lot of force on the strategic cartwheel. Continuing the cost-cutting program of predecessor Dave Lewiss and acting like a market leader means that Aldi allows for fewer open goals.

Murphys’ prosperity includes a buyback of 500 million shares next year, described as the first tranche of an ongoing program next year. This means it will go on annually until shareholders say otherwise. And there was a promise to generate between 1.4 billion and 1.8 billion dollars of free cash flow in retail each year. Investors tend to like this declaration of a predictable financial framework.

It can be said that Murphys’ biggest problem is managing his chairman. John Allan added weight to the supply chain shortage debate a few weeks ago when he said food prices could reach mid-single digits. Murphys’ view was somewhat different. The availability of Tesco is great, the logistical problems on the road will be overcome, and Christmas will be delivered at a good price. The duo must speak straight ahead.

Other than that, the progress seems fine. The private equity bid doesn’t have to be an outrageous debate among outsiders this week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/nils-pratley-on-finance/2021/oct/06/uk-energy-prices-are-giving-the-surest-signal-of-an-expensive-winter The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos