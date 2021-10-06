US employers seek to prioritize the well-being of remote workers – survey





A man works from home amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shoreline, Washington, United States, March 23, 2020. REUTERS / Brian Snyder

October 6 (Reuters) – Several US companies are seeking to prioritize employee well-being by offering perks such as home meal delivery and subsidized furniture to meet the rigors of working from home, an investigation revealed on Wednesday .

One of five employers has such plans for next year, according to the first results of a national survey of 1,502 respondents conducted by benefits consultant Mercer between June and September.

With a majority of people working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, employers are seeking in-home alternatives for offerings such as subsidized healthy food choices at on-site cafeterias or gyms, the survey found. employer sponsored health plans.

Large companies such as Twitter (TWTR.N) and PwC have said they will allow some U.S. employees to work from home and live anywhere, and others have delayed reopening their offices. Read more

Wellness measures such as virtual cooking, exercise, yoga classes and relaxation apps can cost anywhere from $ 1 to $ 3 per month per employee, said Beth Umland, director of health research and benefits at Mercer and Elissa Rosenbaum, director of health at Mercer. Business.

The survey showed that one of the four employers focused on virtual care strategies for workers living far from urban areas. Last year, at the height of the pandemic, when people stayed indoors, the use of telehealth services from companies such as Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC.N) jumped.

Seventy-six percent of survey respondents with 500 or more employees said addressing employee mental and emotional health issues would be a top priority over the next 3-5 years, compared with only 44% who considered it. as a priority in the 2019 Mercer poll.

About a third of those surveyed offer employees a virtual behavioral health care option, often through specialized programs from companies such as video therapy service provider Ginger, and 21% said they are considering this option. .

Report by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Ankur Banerjee and Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

