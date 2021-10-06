UK households warn of additional 30% increase in energy bills next year





Analysts have warned that UK home energy rates will rise by at least 30% early next year as wholesale gas prices continue to soar.

According to energy consulting firm Cornwall Insight, the cap on the main energy price for households whose average power consumption is both electricity and gas is expected to rise to £1,660 per year from April next year. This is the highest level since domestic energy bill tracking began in 2009.

Cornwall’s forecast will add to concerns about the cost of living crisis this winter, with the poorest families going to be hardest hit. The charity has already warned that some households will take desperate measures, such as rationing their heating bills.

Other analysts had previously calculated that the key price cap could increase by more than 40% in early 2022 when industry regulator Ofgem’s next review.

Wholesale gas prices in the UK and Europe surged again Wednesday morning, trading close to ten times the level at the beginning of the year on supply concerns as the northern hemisphere enters cold winters.

However, the price changed this afternoon after Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that Russia, one of the world’s largest gas producers, could increase supplies to Western Europe.

According to OGUK, representing the UK oil and gas industry, the UK consumed about 74 billion cubic meters of gas last year, half of which was imported from countries such as Russia, Norway and Egypt.

The main energy price cap in the UK applies to around 11 million households and is reviewed by Ofgem every six months. The regulator has raised the cap by 12% to £1,277 from the beginning of October.

The price for an additional 4 million households using prepaid meters to purchase energy is up 13% earlier this month to £1,309, subject to a more expensive second cap.

Families that have recently closed their fixed-price energy trade are already facing a sharp rise in bills reaching hundreds of pounds.

Although some companies advise customers not to convert, they are starting to market new fixed-price deals of over £2,000 per year.

Cornwall warns that higher bills could be hit as consumers will also have to pay to rescue the 1.7 million customers of 10 energy suppliers who have gone bankrupt due to a surge in wholesale gas prices since early August.

A supplier rescuing a customer in a failed business can pass the cost on through industry levies that are filtered to consumer bills after about 12 months.

Craig Lowrey, chief consultant at Cornwall Insight, did not take this cost into account in a recent price cap forecast, but cautioned that the energy market is “on the verge of fresh volatility and further consolidation” among its suppliers.

