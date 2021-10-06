Covid-19 deaths in the United States for 2021 exceed 2020 toll





Top line

More Americans have died from Covid-19 so far in 2021 than in 2020, a sobering milestone after the year began with hopes the United States was close to crossing the line. the pandemic is heading with the rollout of vaccines – and the death toll is still rising steadily at a rate of over 2,000 a day.

Medical staff push a patient on a stretcher to a waiting medical helicopter at the Emile Muller … [+] Mulhouse hospital, in eastern France, to be evacuated to another hospital on March 17, 2020, in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic, COVID-19. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP) (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images Highlights

U.S. localities have reported 353,000 deaths since Jan. 1 on Wednesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

This exceeds the 352,000 deaths reported in 2020 in the 10 months following the first recorded national outbreaks of the disease in March.

Key context

Last week, the United States surpassed 700,000 deaths from Covid-19, more than any other country, and 25,000 more than those killed by the Spanish flu of 1918, making Covid-19 the deadliest pandemic of American history. But there are signs of a reprieve. The number of patients hospitalized with Covid-19 fell to a seven-day average of 66,131 in the week of October 3, from 76,734 during the week to September 26, according to the Centers for Disease Control, while that the share of Americans who received at least one injection of a coronavirus vaccine rose to 65%, in part thanks to government and corporate vaccination mandates.

