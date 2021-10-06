Green Das exhibited at Global Investment Summit, UK





The government-hosted Global Investment Summit will showcase some of the UK’s best innovations and green technologies. Twelve companies from across the country will be exhibiting electric vehicles, hydrogen, offshore wind technologies and more. Summit aims to drive billions of dollars in investment across the UK.

12 of the UK’s leading green innovators will showcase their skills to some of the world’s most renowned investors at the Global Investment Summit on October 19th.

Hosted by the Prime Minister and supported by the Royal Family, the summit will demonstrate Britain’s commitment to the Green Industrial Revolution in the UK and abroad ahead of COP26 and promote the UK as a top destination for foreign investment.

The approximately 200 investors attending the summit will see the latest cutting-edge innovations that will help deliver key areas of the UK Prime Minister’s top ten initiatives, cementing the UK’s position as a science superpower and the world’s #1 center for green technology. It will help you. Countries that are pioneering in this field will be very important in reducing emissions and limiting global temperature rise.

This showcase will showcase major leaps in renewable energy, such as tidal turbine technology pioneered by Orbital Marine Power, and advances in green technology, such as the world’s first zero-emission double-decker hydrogen bus built by Wrightbus.

Famous brands like Rolls-Royce will be showcasing models like all-electric aircraft and small modular nuclear reactors, along with startups like Automated Architecture, which will showcase automated sustainable construction systems for robotically assembled homes. Make sure your homes are delivered faster by localizing home production with automation.

Investment Minister Gerry Grimstone said:

Our Global Investment Summit will map the UK’s innovations, nurture technological developments and show how investments can be used to propel the economy into a more prosperous and exciting future.

These initiatives demonstrate why the UK is a global hub for green technologies, from major power generation of tidal turbines and fusion energy to the development of electric vehicles and zero-emission aircraft.

These future industries will not only ensure a cleaner and greener planet, but will also help create high-value jobs across the UK.

Rolls-Royce CEO Warren East said:

The transition to net zero is a social obligation and one of the greatest commercial opportunities of our time. We are proud to play our part at the Global Investment Summit with the UK Government to demonstrate the power of positive change in industrial technology.

Orbital CEO Andrew Scott said:

We are excited to be offered this amazing platform to showcase our innovative technologies pioneered in the UK and to share our vision of how tidal energy can play a role in changing the tide of climate change.

The Ten-Point Plan will mobilize 12 billion government investments to create and support up to 250,000 highly skilled green jobs in the UK and triple private sector investment by 2030.

In the past decade, foreign direct investment has created more than 700,000 jobs nationwide, and projects supported by the Ministry of International Trade since April 2019 have contributed more than 7 billion to the economy.

Internal investment also helps to raise the UK level by increasing the profitability of the company. This means we can reinvest in our local economy, stronger supply chains and sustainable communities for the future.

Note to editors

The companies below will showcase their products through their services at the Global Investment Summit.

orbital marine power

Location: Scotland

Orbital Marine Power will develop a floating algae turbine and present a model of the O2 2MW algae turbine, the world’s most powerful tidal turbine. yearly.

hydro industry

Location: Wales

Hydro Industries is a clean technology company that leverages technology to purify industrial wastewater, protect the environment and provide safe drinking water to the world’s most disadvantaged people. EC 100 – will present a modular compact water purification system based on Hydros’ patented electrocoagulation (EC) technology, used for both potable water production and environmental wastewater protection.

hypohit

Locations: All over the UK

The Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy is developing and delivering demonstration areas through the Hy4Heat program at the Summit with Worcester Bosch and Baxi as key partners. The stand will feature real home appliances developed by Worcester Bosch, Baxi and other UK-based manufacturers.

tokamak energy

Location: Oxford

Tokamak Energy is pioneering clean, economical and globally deployable commercial fusion energy with two world-leading key technologies: small spherical tokamak and high temperature superconducting (HTS) magnets. Tokamak Energy will exhibit three high temperature superconducting magnets, including one tested at CERN and 3D printed models of current and future devices. It will display footage of the latest record-breaking fusion prototype, including a video clip of hot plasma.

First Light Fusion

Location: Oxford

This Oxford University spin-out is exploring new approaches to fusion energy and will showcase a small electromagnetic launcher that could represent the technology.

arrival

Location: Oxfordshire and London

Arrival is creating commercial electric vehicles at competitive prices with fossil fuel vehicles to accelerate the global transition to electric vehicles. Their product portfolio consists of Van (10,000 units ordered by UPS), Bus (starting trials with First Bus in Q1 2022 in the UK) and Car (for call-outs being designed in collaboration with Uber). Guests can use their smartphone to view the virtual van on the screen and place it in the venue space.

Origo – RDM Group

Location: Coventry

Aurrigo is a leading authority in autonomous transportation, designing, developing and building a number of unmanned vehicles currently being tested in real-time transportation. The Coventry-based company will showcase its four-seater Auto-Pod, an ideal first and last mile transportation solution for urban centers, and Auto-Dolly, a new autonomous baggage and cargo system being adopted by airports around the world.

light bus

Location: Northern Ireland

Wrightbus has developed the world’s first zero-emission double-decker hydrogen bus, the fastest-charging EV double-decker bus on the market. Through an augmented reality display, Wrightbus will show the inner workings of the world’s first hydrogen two-tier structure, a monitor showing where the Wrightbus Hydroliner is running and the carbon savings of the journey (compared to a diesel bus of the same model).

vertical aerospace

Location: Bristol

Vertical Aerospace designs and builds electrically powered vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. They will be showcasing a 3m x 3m scale model of the zero-emission eVTOL aircraft, the VA-X4.

Rolls Royce

Location: Midland

Rolls-Royce will showcase a small modular reactor model that provides low-carbon power, a 2m x 2m model of the Spirit of Innovation aircraft that accelerates the electrification of flight, and a 360-degree video of the aircraft in flight. The feeling of flying with the pilot.

Automated Architecture (AUAR)

Location: Bristol and London

Automated Architecture Ltd (AUAR) is a startup that uses sustainable wood materials, robotic manufacturing and building automation to build affordable homes. A robot (provided by ABB, a Swiss automation specialist) will present wooden building blocks that can be assembled automatically.

drax group

Location: Northern Power Plant

Drax is a UK-based renewable energy company that has transformed Western Europe’s largest coal-fired power plant into the continent’s largest decarbonization project. They will showcase innovative bioenergy using carbon capture and storage (BECCS) technology.

