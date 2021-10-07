Report that only 8 of the UK’s 100 largest companies are led by women | woman in conference room





The UK’s top companies have made more progress on gender goals, but still have too few women in senior positions, reports show.

A study by the Cranfield School of Management found that while the percentage of women on the FTSE 100 board reached an all-time high, it still concluded that there were not enough women chairman, chief executive officer and chief financial officer (CFO).

Only eight CEOs of the UK’s top 100 companies are women. Nevertheless, it is the highest number since 1999, when the report of the first women’s FTSE Board of Directors was published.

A 12-month report, sponsored by EY, through July 20, found that the broader group of FTSE 350 companies exceeded the voluntary target of 33% women on all boards set by the Hampton-Alexander review. The figure for the UK’s 100 largest companies in the FTSE 100 is 38%, while the FTSE 250’s next largest 250 companies has 35% of medium-sized companies.

At the FTSE 100, beverage group Diageo led the way, with 60% of board positions held by women. Online grocery store Ocado was the most behind with women on its board of directors, with 17%.

More than a fifth (21%) of FTSE 100 boards and 32% of FTSE 250 boards have not yet reached the Hampton-Alexander goal of 33% female on board. This is a message that highlights the shortcomings of voluntary goals and asks whether it’s time to make these goals mandatory, the report said.

Aviva CEO Amanda Blanc. Photo: Aviva/PA

Alison Kay, EY’s UK and Ireland customer service management partner, said in the report that it raised the valid question that progress in executive roles is actually a far more important indicator than the number of women on the overall board of directors.

The report recommends that more companies prioritize succession planning and talent management on board agendas to improve female executive appointments.

According to the report, the proportion of female non-executive directors on the FTSE 100 Board of Directors reached an all-time high of 44%, with 14% female chairpersons, 25% female senior non-executive directors, and 35% female committee committees. However, the proportion of female executive directors decreased for two consecutive years to 13.7% for FTSE 100 and 11.3% for FTSE 250.

Of the UK’s top 100 publicly traded companies, 31 women hold executive positions in 27 companies. Eight are Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and 15 are Chief Financial Officers or Finance Directors.

Female CEOs include Alison Rose of NatWest Group, Emma Walmsley of pharmaceutical company GSK, Carolyn McCall of broadcaster ITV, Alison Brittain of Whitbread, owner of Premier Inn, Jette Nygaard-Andersen of sports betting company Entain, Amanda Blanc of insurer Aviva, and Severn of water company. Just like Trent’s Liv Garfield and insurance company Admiral’s Mondini de Focatiis, the last two also have women’s chairs.

