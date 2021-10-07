US judge blocks application of near-total abortion ban in Texas





WASHINGTON, Oct. 6 (Reuters) – A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked a near-total abortion ban in Texas, the strictest law in the United States, in a challenge brought by the country’s administration. President Joe Biden after the Supreme Court of the United States authorized it to come into force.

The action of U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin prevents the state from enforcing the Republican-backed law, which prohibits women from having an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, while litigation over its legality continues. The case is part of a fierce legal battle over abortion access in the United States, with many states applying restrictions.

“This Court will not one more day sanction this offensive deprivation of such an important right,” Pitman said in the decision.

Biden’s Justice Department sued Texas on September 9 and requested a temporary injunction against the law, arguing in an October 1 hearing that the measure violates the U.S. Constitution. On September 1, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the law to come into effect in a 5-4 vote backed by conservative justices.

At six weeks pregnant, many women do not yet know they are pregnant. The law makes no exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest. It also allows ordinary citizens to enforce the ban, rewarding them with at least $ 10,000 if they successfully prosecute anyone who assisted in an abortion after detection of fetal heart activity. Critics of the law have said that this provision allows people to act as anti-abortion bounty hunters.

The Justice Department argued that the law prevents women from exercising their constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy which was recognized in Roe v. Wade’s 1973 Supreme Court that legalized abortion nationwide. The ministry also argued that the law unduly interferes with the operations of the federal government to provide abortion-related services.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, defended the legality of the state’s abortion law, with that office saying in a statement: “The most precious freedom is life itself.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the decision.

Planned Parenthood said the preliminary injunction means lawsuits brought under the law cannot be accepted in Texas courts.

“The remedy granted by the court today is overdue, and we are grateful that the Justice Department has moved quickly to request it,” Planned Parenthood CEO Alexis McGill Johnson said in a statement.

Johnson said she hoped the injunction would allow Texas abortion providers to resume services as soon as possible.

Pitman heard about three hours of argument at the Justice Department’s request. Justice Department attorney Brian Netter called the law an “unprecedented system of self-defense justice” that must be overturned.

Will Thompson, a lawyer in the Texas attorney general’s office, countered the department’s arguments, saying there were plenty of opportunities for Texas residents to challenge the law on their own. He said the department’s arguments were filled with “hyperbole and inflammatory rhetoric.”

Pitman’s action can be appealed to the New Orleans 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, a conservative-leaning body that previously authorized a Texas abortion ban. Pitman was appointed by former Democratic President Barack Obama.

American conservatives have long sought to overthrow Roe v. Wade. On December 1, the Supreme Court heard arguments in a separate case involving a Mississippi law that prohibits abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Mississippi asked the High Court to overturn the 1973 precedent.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; additional reports by Jan Wolfe and Nate Raymond; Editing by Will Dunham, Jonathan Oatis and Grant McCool

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-judge-blocks-enforcement-near-total-abortion-ban-texas-2021-10-07/

