UK Announces Safety-Centric Rules for Video Sharing Platforms Like TikTok – TechCrunch





Video sharing platforms serving the UK must comply with new regulations to protect users and under 18s from harmful content such as hate speech and videos/advertisements that are likely to incite violence back to protected groups.

Ofcom, the country’s telecommunications, broadcast and internet content regulator, today issued guidelines for platforms such as TikTok, Snapchat, Vimeo and Twitch.

One of the requirements for in-scope services is that they must take “appropriate measures” to protect users from hazardous substances.

Terrorist content, child sexual abuse material, racism, and xenophobia also fall into the “harmful content” category.

In a press release, regulators said their survey found that a third of UK internet users had witnessed or experienced hateful content. A quarter claim to have been exposed to violent or objectionable content. 1 in 5 people have been exposed to videos or content that promotes racism.

There is no prescribed list of measures a video sharing platform must use to prevent users from being exposed to such content.

However, there are many recommendations, such as the provisions of the terms and conditions. Features such as the ability for uploaders to declare that their content contains advertisements User-friendly mechanisms and transparent complaint handling procedures for viewers to report or report harmful content.

An age guarantee system is also recommended, and parental controls are included. This is because these regulations have the specific goal of protecting people under the age of 18 from viewing videos and advertisements that contain restricted material.

Ofcom also recommends “strong” age verification for video sharing platforms hosting pornography to prevent viewing of adult material by anyone under the age of 18.

A list of video sharing platforms that have notified Ofcom in accordance with the scope of the regulation can be found here. (Including the aforementioned platform giants, but also OnlyFans, Triller and Recast.)

Ofcom states in its Guidelines for Video Sharing Platforms that “It encourages providers to implement a systematic risk management process to help them identify and implement actionable and appropriate measures.”

“While we acknowledge that hazardous substances may not be completely removed from our platform, we expect providers to make significant efforts to ensure that users do not come into contact with these substances,” he added.

“VSP [aka video-sharing platform] Regime is not about regulating individual videos, it’s about platform safety systems and processes, but evidence of widespread harmful material on the platform may warrant further scrutiny.”

Regulators say they will want to understand the actions the platform has put in place, as well as “all the processes that have informed providers in deciding which safeguards to use”, along with the effectiveness of the platform to protect users. Therefore, platforms should be able to document and justify decisions when regulators call, such as following complaints.

Monitoring the compliance of the technology platform to new requirements will be Ofcom’s new key role.

Ofcom also added, “We look forward to working with providers themselves, monitoring complaints, and working with stakeholders such as charities, NGOs and technical safety groups to inform their understanding of whether users are being effectively protected”. Engagement plays an important role in supporting decisions about “area of ​​focus”.

Ofcom’s role as an Internet content regulator will take shape in the future as governments work to pass legislation that imposes broad duty of care on digital service providers of all kinds and directs them to process user-generated content. How to prevent exposure of people, especially children, to illegal and/or harmful objects.

A major appointment as Chair of Ofcom has been delayed as the government has decided to resume the role competition.

According to the report, the government wants the former editor of the Daily Mail to take the place, but an independent panel involved in the initial election process rejected Paul Decker as an ineligible candidate earlier this year. (It’s unclear whether the government will continue to try to parachute Dacre to work.)

Meanwhile, Ofcom has been regulating video-on-demand services in the UK since 2010.

However, the video sharing framework is a separate regulatory tool to address differences in levels of control as video sharing platforms provide tools for users to upload their own content.

However, this new framework will be replaced by new legislation under the new online safety regulatory framework.

So these rules for video-sharing platforms are kind of a placeholder and a taster as UK lawmakers are struggling to come up with more comprehensive online safety rules that will apply even more broadly.

Nevertheless, in the Ofcom guidelines, the VSP framework is “an important precursor to future online safety legislation” and adds: Ofcom believes that compliance with the VSP framework will help prepare the service for compliance with the online safety regime as outlined by the government in the draft Online Safety Act.”

The UK data protection regulations are already enforcing a set of “age-appropriate” design requirements for digital services that are likely to be accessed by children.

