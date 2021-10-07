Uber faces new UK driver allegations against racism | Uber





Uber faces additional racist claims from drivers who claim they have been falsely fired for malfunctioning facial recognition technology.

This claim comes after Uber introduced a system that automatically verifies the ID of the driver operating the service in April last year. Every time drivers check in during rush hour, they must use an automated system to take a selfie photo that is compared to the photo in their Uber account profile.

Par Edrissa Manjang, who worked for London’s Uber Eats takeout delivery company, has filed a lawsuit in employment court alleging that her account had been illegally disabled. He said automated face-recognition software mistakenly determined that his selfie photo was someone else’s on several occasions.

Manjang, backed by the App Drivers & Couriers Union, was fired on May 1 of this year for continuing mismatches between the photos he took to register for his shift and the photos on his Uber work profile. . He was told that when Uber asked someone to review a photo, his account would be deactivated after careful consideration. No further information was provided about the nature of his case review.

Manjang claims that Uber did not investigate the potential discriminatory effects of automated software, talk about issues, or allow people to review checked-in photos.

Another person who sued in court was Imran Javaid Raja, who was fired in October 2020 after Transport for London revoked his license for the same check. He was re-elected the following month and Uber admitted they had made a mistake. However, Raja said she was unable to work until January of the year after her TfL license was reinstated, and that she had never been compensated for the length of her absence.

Uber should not allow the use of facial recognition software in the UK against a vulnerable workforce that is already at risk of exploitation and human rights abuses, the union says.

Uber wrote to Microsoft about using its technology, saying the company should incorporate meaningful human reviews for people who distribute facial recognition software to detect and address misidentification or other failures.

Microsoft, which makes the software in 2019, acknowledged that facial recognition software doesn’t work well for people of color and may not recognize them.

Recent allegations of software use come after the Independent Workers of the Great Britain said that the technology has caused at least 36 drivers to unsubscribe from Uber since the start of the pandemic. It happened. Uber is calling for the scrapping of racist algorithms and reinstatement of fired drivers.

According to TfL’s survey, this issue is particularly relevant in London, where 9 out of 10 privately hired drivers in London are British or Black, Asian or Asian British or mixed ancestry.

The IWGB is supporting a court case brought by another Uber driver who lost his job because his automatic face-scanning software failed to recognize him.

IWGB members who work for Uber went on a 24-hour strike over facial recognition and pay issues in front of the company’s headquarters in London on Wednesday.

Uber has previously said there are two manual reviews before deciding to remove drivers and that the system is fair and important for the safety of our platform. It also said that anyone removed from the platform can appeal the decision. We asked Uber for comments.

Studies of several facial recognition software packages have shown a higher error rate when recognizing dark-skinned people than light-skinned people, but Microsoft and others are improving performance.

Microsoft declined to comment on the ongoing legal action.

