Changed travel advisories for more than 30 countries and territories





Traveling to destinations around the world has never been easier with advisories lifted for all but essential travel.

Travelers can insure more destinations The change will benefit businesses and families.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has lifted its advisory for all travel except essential travel to more than 30 countries and territories. Change means people can more easily travel to more destinations.

This update is delivered as part of a streamlined international travel system that replaces the traffic light system with a single red list and reduces testing requirements for fully vaccinated eligible travelers.

FCDO no longer recommends travel to non-redlisted countries based on COVID-19, except in exceptional circumstances, such as when local health care systems are overwhelmed.

Many travel insurance companies use FCDO Travel Advice as a reference point for policies that typically exclude coverage for places that governments recommend for essential travel.

The advice has been lifted in light of improved public health in many countries and regions, better understanding of the virus and reduced risk to the British public as a result of vaccine launches.

The FCDO will continue to recommend all travel except essential travel to all Red List countries and territories where the risk to UK travelers is unacceptably high. People should not travel to Red List countries. FCDO will remove recommendations for more countries and regions in the future.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said:

These rule adjustments support businesses and families across the UK to make travel simpler and more people to see their friends and loved ones with peace of mind.

As we continue to support the recovering travel sector, we are balancing our top priorities: keeping people safe and giving them the freedom to exercise their personal responsibilities.

The FCDO recommends refraining from travel when it assesses the risk of traveling to UK nationals across a range of risks, including safety and security, is unacceptably high. Prior to the pandemic, it was reserved for vulnerable countries or regions.

A global advisory for all travel except mandatory travel to all countries and territories was introduced at the start of the March 2020 pandemic. This was lifted in November 2020, and the FCDO has been assessing COVID-19 risk by country before today’s change. We oppose travel to 117 countries and territories based on COVID-19.

FCDO Travel Advice provides British citizens with objective information to make decisions about international travel and plan trouble-free travel. It contains up-to-date advice and is continually reviewed to cover topics such as entry requirements, safety and security issues, health risks and details on local laws and customs.

Travel is different. FCDO recommends that anyone planning to travel abroad take the following steps:

Check out the FCDO Travel Advice on entry requirements for your destination, including required immunization certificates, inspection and quarantine rules.

Check out what to do when you return to the UK

Know and follow local COVID-19 rules and restrictions for your destination. There may be a number of groups and curfews.

Plan and prepare in case you test positive abroad. Bring more cash, medicines and necessities. You should follow local advice regarding self-isolation and may need to stay longer than planned.

Sign up for travel advice email notifications to automatically receive the latest travel advice updates for the destinations you want to know about.

Buy travel insurance or check your existing policies, especially coronavirus-related coverage.

If you are traveling to Europe, check your E/GHIC and make sure your travel insurance covers your health care.

return to england

The traffic light system has been replaced by a single red listing of countries and territories, and the way to travel has been simplified if you are arriving from the rest of the world.

background

FCDO lifts recommendations for all travel except essential travel.

Algeria America Samoa Armenia Bangladesh Belarus Benin Comoros Congo Tokelau and Niue Djibouti Equatorial Guinea Fiji French Polynesia Gambia Ghana Guinea Kazakhstan Kiribati Kosovo Liberia Madagascar Malaysia Marshall Islands Micronesia Nauru So Tom Frencipe Senegal Solomon Islands

