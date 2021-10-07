UK Weather Forecast: White Halloween could be on the card as snow is expected.





Now the Meteorological Agency has warned that as October turns into November, there will be plenty of snow.

Experts have predicted that snow is likely to cover the Scottish Mountains and the highlands of northern England and northern Wales.

The UK Meteorological Agency says temperatures will be cooler in the UK in early November.

The Bureau of Meteorology’s chief meteorologist Greg Dewhurst told Sun Online:

Areas likely to be affected are the Scottish Mountains and the highlands of northern England and northern Wales.

The lower areas are rarely seen. It’s pretty normal at this time of the year.

Bookmakers believe a white Halloween, called a massive freeze after warm September, could appear on the cards in a matter of weeks.

Coral Harry Aitkenhead said: We recommend making the most of the mild temperatures as there is a chance of snow in the UK this month with a big freeze expected at the end of October.

This comes after the Meteorological Administration said there is a chance of snow in a few weeks.

It definitely gets chilly in October. There is no forecast for snow right away, but there is always a real chance for the next few weeks. It’s not uncommon at this time of year.

We have already seen snow in Scotland and we can see snow in other parts of England as well.

