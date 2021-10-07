COVID deaths leave thousands of American children in mourning by their parents or primary caregivers: Gunshots





COVID-19 survivors gather in New York City and place stickers of lost loved ones on a wall, in remembrance of those who died during the pandemic. Stefan Jeremiah / AP .

Of all the dismal statistics the United States has faced in the past year and a half, here is one particularly difficult: A new study estimates that more than 140,000 children in the United States have lost a parent or grandparent. occupant of COVID-19. The majority of these children are racial and ethnic minorities.

“This means that for every four deaths from COVID-19, one child is left without a mother, father and / or grandparent who provides for that child’s domestic needs and nurtures his needs such as love, safety and care. dailies, ”says Susan Hillis. , an epidemiologist at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and lead author of the new study.

The study, which was published Thursday in the journal Pediatrics, estimates the number of losses from April 1, 2020 to the end of June 2021 at 140,000. Of course, that number has increased in the past three months: Hillis estimates that today this number is around 175,000.

“This number will continue to increase as long as our pandemic deaths increase,” Hillis said.

Once a child loses their parent or primary caregiver, says Hillis, tragedy is something they live with “throughout their childhood.”

This is a situation that calls for urgent action, notes Hillis. These children need “understanding, help, support,” she says. And it’s important “to make sure they have a safe and loving family to continue supporting and caring for them.”

And, just as COVID-19 has killed more people in communities of color, children in those communities are the most affected by the loss of their parents and primary caregivers.

“65% of all children who experience a COVID-related orphanage or the death of their primary caregiver are from a racial and ethnic minority,” says Hillis. “It’s such an extreme disparity.”

The study defines the orphanage as the death of one or both parents. The study also followed the loss of helping grandparents.

And if you take a closer look at the individual groups, Native American and Alaska Native children were 4.5 times more likely to have lost a caregiver than white children. Black children were 2.4 times more likely and Hispanic children almost twice as likely.

The loss of a parent or guardian in childhood is a significant trauma. The study notes that this type of adverse childhood experience “can have a profound long-term impact on the health and well-being of children.”

“Adverse childhood experiences are associated with increased risks of all major causes of death in adulthood,” explains Hillis.

And in the short term, the impact of losing a parent or guardian can lead to mental health crises for children, including an increased risk of suicide, says Hillis, and “increased exposure to violence. and sexual, physical and emotional exploitation “.

And in terms of outcomes in life, a body of previous research shows that the loss of a parent can put children at higher risk of economic, food and housing insecurity.

This adds a new layer of risk for children from communities of color, who are already disadvantaged.

These communities experience inequalities in access to health care, housing, education and other factors that contribute to children’s well-being, says Dr Warren Ng, a psychiatrist at Columbia University who works mainly with children from communities of color.

“The numbers don’t tell all the stories,” he says. “The full story truly is in the lives and affected futures of these children and youth and their families.”

Mental health care providers who are seeing the effects of the pandemic on children’s mental health say the losses are particularly traumatic. Ng says that even the bereavement was difficult for them, many could not even see their parents or grandparents in the hospital, or say goodbye to them.

“One of the peculiarities of the pandemic is that it not only robs us of a loved one, but also robs us of our opportunities that come together, so families can heal, [and] support each other to really get through the toughest times in life, ”he says.

The study’s authors also call for political action. “What we are proposing is that serious consideration be given to adding a fourth pillar to our COVID response, and that fourth pillar would be called child care,” Hillis said.

This would involve finding resources and proposing systems to “find the children, assess how they are doing and link them to appropriate care,” she says, and strengthen economic support for families looking after the children.

The data highlighted here, particularly racial and ethnic inequalities “really demand an urgent and effective response for all children,” Hillis said.

