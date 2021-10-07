Two-foot tackle with Gary Neville on British government | Soccer





Gary Neville is red! He hates Tori!

As Our Kid Fiver, our Kid Fiver, a young Mancunian cousin who loves oasis and is lined up in the stereotypical bucket hat of the Fivers, was roaming the streets of his home town this morning, I was shocked to see Gary Neville standing in the cold and interviewing him on TV. . Stewardess. Assuming Gary is holding court last night on the subject of losing the Salford Citys Pizza Trophy at the hands of Tranmere, or assuming Ole is at the top of this executive branch, Gary wanders to get shot so he can wave to his extended family. I did. Typical cousins ​​around the world.

But what is this? Gary hasn’t held court over Salford City or their next manager, but in the face of the unwanted advice of his appointed advisor on social media, he has once again disgraced Twitter and has decided not to obsess over football. He left the script and was telling the audience of Good Morning Britain how unfair it was for the Conservatives to take $20 a week from the poorest people in England by cutting universal credit.

Gary commendably stepped forward when he interrupted former Conservative MP Edwina Currie, a fellow guest who appears to be working under the misconception that everyone who benefits in Britain is unemployed. Well, let me translate what Edwina just said. He’s fine here. It’s fine here too. This is the first thing the Conservatives do, he said. They take care of themselves. Language is always divisive and unhelpful. Eliminating universal credit payments at this point is really risky. cruel.

But according to the new proverb, Tories will be Tories. And it turns out that Gary, one of several footballers serving as the opposition front bench, may have been howling from the moon. With an estimated 200m personal fortune, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak doesn’t have to worry about odd scores here and there. And starting today, his breath-taking efforts to further punish the already needy in his party’s blatant protests have grown in unsurprisingly cruelty. running.

Watching Boris Johnson panting and panting for his speech this morning at the Manchester Convention Center, Our Kid Fiver was forced to notice that the prime minister had seriously ignored the controversial topic of the single largest welfare cut in history. I did. If you have empty shelves or other bad news, stick to football instead. Taking a metaphorical stroll through that famous sunny Brexit highland, Johnson cited the controversial European $uper eague’s defeat as one of the great advantages of leaving the European Union, even though the two events were completely unrelated. . It’s no wonder it came from a double-headed scammer who was famous as a big fan of $ before he knew $ was unpopular and changed his mind accordingly.

Join Rob Smyth at 7:45 PM UK time to watch a hot minute broadcast from Italy 2-1 Spain in the Nations League semi-final. Wolfsburg in the Women’s Big Cup.

quote of the day

It is quite large. At the biggest club, I think, Martin degaard is honored to provide a literal answer to the Scandinavian hack’s question of what an Arsenal dressing room is like.

and atmosphere? Photo: Hear Christopher Lee/Uefa recommendations via Getty Images

Here’s the latest edition of Football Weekly, where Max Rushden and Barry Glendenning talk to Paul Merson about his new book, Hooked.

five letters

Phil Brown, a human resource management and public speaking guru, finally led the win in Southend’s home game last night. He recalled striker Sim Akinola who trained with U-23 players after ignoring for months and declaring: Phil said hed called the forward the day before the game and said he might score, but Akinola did not recognize his number at first (more quotes here). They strangely chatted over coffee without tea or rustic pastries before giving Brown’s belated strategic masterclass in Eastleigh, where they won 1-0. Blues fans were so delighted with the victory that some speckled kids stormed the arena to ask President Ron Martin to send him off. I think they meant Bryan Matthews.

So Lord Ferg thinks Lil Ole should start playing with the best players (Yesterday’s Fiver letter). If you remember, Olleh came off the serve bench to win the Big Cup in the last century. Does that mean Ole isn’t one of his b nope, stop, now I understand. Well done, Fergie! Jab at Mike Wilner.

Since I like 90s nostalgia a bit, I think it’s a bit closer to Tom Paternoster-Howe to put a photo of Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen who annoys MDF instead of Phil Brown over your beats about Southend.

everyone? Photo: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

News, Beat and Bob

Football Australia will investigate Lisa De Vanna’s allegations of sexual harassment, obscene assault, grooming and bullying. The former international striker demanded results and accountability. Emma Kemp hopes the governing body can learn lessons from the past.

Sports club So Paolos William Ribeiro has been charged with attempted murder after a player kicked the referee’s head in a lower league match. Caretaker Rodrigo Crivellaro was taken to hospital, but later released. The shocking event occurred on the 113th anniversary of the club’s founding.

Bradford Pretty, father of 50, has been sentenced to probation for posting hateful videos of racially abusing Marcus Rashford, Jaden Sancho and Bukayo Saka on Facebook.

Newcastle powers the acquisition after Saudi Arabia lifted its ban on BeIN Sports. Because, of course, the main concern here is not human rights violations.

Skelmersdale United’s youth coach Darren Wildman has called for common sense after being fined for leading the team off the pitch after one of his players was subjected to homophobic abuse.

The Glazers sold 9.5 million shares (137.12 million shares) of Manchester United. Critics of the owners may not be surprised to hear that the proceeds from the sale, equivalent to about 8% of the Glazers stake, are not helping the club.

Retiring at the end of last season, Fara Williams is the first WSL Hall of Fame inductee. She is one of those players who can do something special when you least expect it. Kelly Simmons, a toothed panel chair.

Congratulations, Farah! Photo: Mike Egerton/PA

And Ilkay Gndogan is officially five times more responsible than Stereophonics, which has promised to pay for planting 5,000 trees after natural disasters in Germany and Turkey. Chris Packham is especially important for us to set an example. Even in elementary school, we learn how important trees are to humanity and the climate.

Birminghams Troy Deeney meets Donald McRae with two therapists and discusses the heart of his traumatic past.

Roberto Mancini wants Italy to plan to take down Spain in another semi-final in the Nations League fight tonight. Nicky Bandini reports.

Are you unhappy with the low league scene you’re seeing? The only cameraman probably hung on an ancient scaffold for his precious life. Paul Buller is one such hero.

The kid has it – Philadelphia Union Manager Jim Curtin, generous with the rise of America! United States of America!! United States of America!!! Newborn Brenden Aaronson, center stage in his side World Cup promotion

Buy classic sports photos. Goodbye Jimmy Greaves, an extraordinary goal machine.

This scene pays tribute to one of England’s greatest strikers, Jimmy Greaves, who died last month at the age of 81. Photo: Gerry Cranham/Offside

In this week’s knowledge, the Stiff Points Redemption and Plague Of Yellow Kit overcomes everything and more.

