US Judge Temporarily Blocks Texas Near-Total Abortion Ban, Infringing Contested Law | Texas





A US federal judge has temporarily blocked Texas’ near-total abortion ban, dealing the first legal blow against the disputed law and throwing its future in limbo.

The law, known as Senate Bill 8, banned most abortions in the country’s second most populous state and, so far, had withstood a wave of early challenges.

Wednesday’s decision, which stems from a challenge filed by the Biden administration, will prevent the state from enforcing the Republican-backed law while litigation over its legality continues. But even with the law pending, abortion services in Texas may not instantly resume because doctors still fear prosecution without a more permanent legal decision.

Tonight’s decision is an important step towards restoring women’s constitutional rights throughout the state of Texas, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday. The fight is only just beginning, both in Texas and in many states across the country where women’s rights are currently under attack.

Texas officials are likely to seek an early overturn from the U.S. Fifth Circuit Appeals Court, which previously allowed the restrictions to take effect.

People take part in the Houston Women’s March Against Abortion Ban in Texas on October 2. Photograph: Melissa Phillip / AP

The law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once heart activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks, before a person can even know they are pregnant. To enforce the law, Texas has mandated private citizens to sue violators and entitled them to at least $ 10,000 in damages if successful.

The lawsuit was brought by the Biden administration, which said the restrictions were enacted in defiance of the US constitution. The Biden administration argued that Texas had attacked the constitutional right to abortion.

A state cannot ban six week abortions. Texas knew it, but it still wanted a six-week ban, so the state resorted to an unprecedented self-defense justice system designed to scare abortion providers and others who could help women. to exercise their constitutional rights, said Brian Netter, attorney for the Department of Justice. , in Federal Court on Friday.

In a 113-page opinion, Judge Robert Pitman criticized Texas over the law, saying Republican lawmakers had developed an unprecedented and transparent legislative regime to deny patients their constitutional right to abortion.

Since SB8 came into effect, women have been unlawfully prevented from exercising control over their lives in a way that is constitutionally protected, wrote Pitman, who was appointed a judge by Barack Obama.

A women’s march and abortion rights rally at the State Capitol in Austin, Texas in October. Photograph: Sergio Flores / AFP / Getty Images

It is up to other courts to find a way to avoid this conclusion; this court will not sanction one more day this injurious deprivation of such an important right.

Abortion providers say their fears have come true in the short time the law came into effect. Planned Parenthood says the number of Texas patients at its state clinics declined by nearly 80% in the two weeks after the law came into force.

Some providers have said clinics in Texas are now at risk of closing as neighboring states struggle to cope with a wave of patients who have to travel hundreds of miles. Others, they say, are forced to carry their pregnancies to term.

Other states, mostly in the South, have passed similar laws banning abortion in the first weeks of pregnancy, all of which judges have blocked. But the Texan version has so far defied the courts because it leaves the execution to private citizens to press charges, not prosecutors, which critics say amounts to a bounty.

At least one abortion provider in Texas has admitted to breaking the law and has been sued, but not by abortion opponents. Former Illinois and Arkansas lawyers said they sued a San Antonio doctor in hopes of getting a judge to strike down the law.

Abortion rights defenders participate in the National Women’s March held on October 2. Photograph: Go Nakamura / Reuters

The Texas law is just the one that has set up the biggest test of abortion rights in the United States in decades, and it’s part of a larger push by Republicans nationwide to impose new restrictions on abortion.

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court begins a new term, which in December will include arguments in Mississippis’ attempt to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade decision guaranteeing the right to abortion.

Last month, the court did not rule on the constitutionality of Texas law by allowing it to remain in place. But abortion service providers took the 5-4 vote as a worrying sign of where the abortion court might go after its Tory majority was bolstered by three people named by Donald Trump.

Ahead of the Supreme Court’s new term, Planned Parenthood released a report on Friday saying that if Roe v Wade were overturned, 26 states would be ready to ban abortion. This year alone, nearly 600 abortion restrictions were introduced in state houses nationwide, more than 90 of which have become laws, according to Planned Parenthood.

In a statement following Wednesday’s order, the organization tweeted: It has been 36 days since Texas deprived its citizens of their constitutional right to abortion. The relief granted by the court today is overdue. We will continue to fight this ban in court, until we are sure Texans’ ability to access abortion is protected.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/oct/06/texas-abortion-ban-temporary-block-us-judge The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos