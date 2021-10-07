



Britain has recorded an all-time low of butterflies in its annual survey of insects, warning conservationists that nature is at stake.

The Butterfly Conservation Group, which counted butterfly and moth populations between July 16 and August 8, said results released on Thursday were the lowest since large butterfly populations began 12 years ago and urgent action must be taken.

This is the latest warning sign for butterflies that not only form an important part of the food chain, but are also considered important indicators of environmental health after decades of decline. Since 1976, 76% of butterflies are abundant or have decreased in distribution.

Charity CEO Julie Williams said: Nature is in jeopardy and urgent action is needed not only to prevent further loss of species but also to rebuild biodiversity.

Of the 150,000 waters registered in this year’s most-submitted snapshot to date, volunteers counted an average of nine butterflies or moths. This is down from the average of 11 last year and 16 in 2019.

Altogether, 1,238,405 butterflies and moths were counted, a decrease of 14% compared to last year. The survey is conducted by volunteers who count the number and type of butterflies or moths they see in 15 minutes.

Among the species that have seen significant declines are the small tortoiseshell, which is experiencing a long-term decline of 32% in the UK, and the peacock butterfly, which has declined by 63% compared to last year and has its lowest population since 2012. Notable declines last year were Comma (-32%), Spot Tree (-41%) and Plain Blue (-59%).

This year’s count has more ringlets and marbling whites, up 81% and 213%, respectively, over the previous year. But the charity has warned that the increase may simply reflect fewer numbers over the past year.

The butterfly sanctuary’s chief investigator Zo Randle said the very wet May had the 4th most recorded precipitation in the UK for a month, which was a major factor in butterfly numbers and hindered reproduction and feeding.

Butterflies are cold-blooded insects that do not like rain at all. She said it is effectively solar powered.

This was especially bad for species that give birth to two pups per year. Most had the worst year in the history of the investigation. That first bunch would have been really hammered by that wet May. So, reproductive success has been limited, fewer offspring can make a second generation, and will affect calculations for next year, Randle said.

And as extreme weather events are expected to increase as a result of climate disruption, there are concerns that the long-term effects on butterflies and moths could be devastating.

Butterfly Conservation has promised to halve the number of endangered species in the UK, double their impact on landscape restoration and encourage people to create new wild and natural spaces.

Randle said the environment and natural systems will continue to deteriorate unless steps are taken to protect them.

Brian Eversham, an entomologist and CEO of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire Wildlife Trust, said in addition to unusual weather patterns, insects face numerous pressures, including habitat loss, polluted waterways and dangerous pesticide use.

However, he added: While these findings are disturbing, given the opportunity, nature’s ability to recover should not be underestimated. We can all help by creating more habitat for wildlife.

Top 10 in the UK at Big Butterfly Count 2021

1. Small White (252,151 total, -5% in 2020)

2. Large White (229,218, -16%)

3. Meadow Brown (197,060, +33%)

4. Gatekeeper (133,726, -30%)

5. Red Admiral (75,394, -10%)

6. Ringlet (63,311; +81%)

7. Peacock (61,668, -63%)

8. Small Turtle Shell (38,543, -32%)

9. Marbling White (28,704, +213%)

10. Green malt white (27,784; -9%)

