UK house prices rise at their highest monthly rate since 2007





According to Halifax, the average price in September was 267,587, up 1.7% from the previous month and 7.4% from the same period last year.

Russell Galley, managing director of the mortgage lender, said:

The average September price in Greater London was 510,515, up 1% from last year.

Galley added: The space race has undoubtedly had a huge impact as people change their preferences and lifestyle choices.

“If you look at the price change over the past year, apartment prices rose 6.1%, while single-family homes rose 8.9% and single-family homes rose 8.8%. is interpreted as

read more

September was the last month the tax exemption for stamp duty was implemented. Since early October, tariffs have been imposed on all purchases over 125,000.

The first full stamp duty leave begins in July 2020, making the first $500,000 spent on real estate tax-free. This outage has been curtailed since July of this year, raising the threshold to 250,000 by the end of September.

Halifaxs Galley said the end of the vacation period may have had some effect on the figures, but it’s important to remember that most mortgages agreed in September would not have been completed before the tax cuts expired. He added: This shows that several factors played a significant role in the rise in house prices during the pandemic.

Galley said: Against the backdrop of rising cost of living pressures and impending tax hikes, demand can be expected to ease in the coming months and some industry actions already indicate lower levels of buyer activity.

However, he noted lower borrowing costs and improved labor market prospects for those already employed to assist buyers.

But Guy Harrington, chief executive of home lender Glenhawk, said cautiously. He said frankly, the notable rise in home prices continues to be driven by painful stock market volatility and the government’s inability to increase supply and obsession with home ownership as consumers are under pressure from fuel shortages and rising gasoline prices, he said. . The predicted cliff edge is seemingly nowhere, but don’t be fooled. A reversal of competition for space phenomena and a bad credit environment are both inevitable, and combining will likely bring this giant to a halt.

house prices have risen

/ Chris Ison / PA

Ahead of the start of the June 2020 stamp duty holiday, Halifax revealed that the typical price for UK properties is 239,317. This means buyers will face stamp duty costs of around 2,300.

A month later, a zero tax rate was introduced for up to 500,000 households (down to 250,000 between July and September this year as holidays are shortened), eliminating stamp duty.

However, in September 2021, the average home price was about $28,270, more than 12 times higher than the initial savings.

Halifax added: Today, with the onset of tax cuts, home movers are getting bills of nearly $3,400 for the same property, with an average price of $267,587, now pushed into the higher SDLT bracket (with 5% tax). between 250,001 and 925,000).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/business/property/uk-house-prices-rise-2007-stamp-duty-pandemic-b959223.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos