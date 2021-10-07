Federal judge temporarily blocks Texas SB 8 abortion lawExBulletin





Protesters take part in the Women’s March and Abortion Justice Rally at the State Capitol in Austin, Texas on Saturday. Sergio Flores / AFP via Getty Images .

switch legend Sergio Flores / AFP via Getty Images

Sergio Flores / AFP via Getty Images

A federal judge has blocked enforcement of Texas’ controversial new abortion law, granting an emergency Department of Justice request.

The department sought the preliminary injunction just days after suing Texas over its new abortion law. Known as SB 8, the law prohibits almost all abortions in the state after about six weeks of pregnancy, even in cases of rape, sexual abuse, and incest.

In his 113-page ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman said that from the time SB 8 came into effect last month, “women have been unlawfully prevented from exercising control over their own. life in a manner protected by the Constitution “.

He added: “[O]The courts can find a way to avoid this conclusion, it is for them to decide. This Court will not sanction this offensive deprivation of such an important right one more day. ”

US Attorney General Merrick Garland called the court ruling a “victory for the women of Texas and for the rule of law.”

“It is the primary responsibility of the Department of Justice to defend the Constitution,” Garland said in a statement. “We will continue to protect constitutional rights against anyone who seeks to undermine them.”

Pitman’s decision temporarily blocks Texas law enforcement, and it’s unclear how long it will be in effect. Texas has already filed a notice saying it will appeal Pitman’s decision to the 5th U.S. Court of Appeals, with the state expected to seek an immediate circuit court stay on Wednesday’s order. .

The GM’s argument

The Justice Department filed its lawsuit against Texas last month, arguing that SB 8 is unconstitutional. He says the bill violates the supremacy clause as well as the equal protection offered under the 14th Amendment. He also says he violates US Supreme Court precedent.

It also targets the new means of enforcement of the bill: it allows individuals to bring civil suits against anyone who assists a woman to have an abortion and to collect at least $ 10,000 in damages if they prevail in court.

The ministry says the enforcement mechanism is truly an unconstitutional attempt to circumvent judicial oversight to prevent women and claimants from challenging the law in federal court.

Judge Pitman agreed to his ruling on Wednesday night.

“A person’s constitutional right to choose to have an abortion prior to fetal viability is well established,” he wrote. “Fully aware that to deny its citizens this right through direct state action would be patently unconstitutional, the state has designed an unprecedented and transparent legislative regime to do just that. “

When he announced the department’s lawsuit, Garland warned that the Texas bill and its enforcement regime, if upheld, could serve as a model for other states to pass similar law to restrict abortion or to protect other rights constitutionally.

On this point, too, Pitman J. seemed to agree. He said that by stepping in and issuing an injunction now, he could avoid such a possibility.

“If this Court had not exercised its authority to grant relief to the United States, a number of states could pass legislation which deprives citizens of their constitutional rights, without legal recourse to challenge this deprivation, without fear that a federal court seize an injunction, ”he wrote.

Texas defended the constitutionality of SB 8 and urged the court to dismiss the federal government’s motion and dismiss the case.

Reaction from both sides of the issue

In a statement, abortion rights group Texas Right to Life called Pitman’s decision “extremely broad,” but added: “We are confident that the Texas Heartbeat Act will ultimately stand up to this legal challenge and will succeed where heart rate bills in other states have not. “

Abortion rights groups applauded the decision.

“While this fight is far from over,” Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said in a statement, “we hope the court order blocking SB 8 will allow Texas abortion providers to resume their services as soon as possible. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/10/06/1040221171/a-u-s-judge-blocks-enforcement-of-texas-controversial-new-abortion-law The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos