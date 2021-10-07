US House plan for new mining royalties arouses objections from Western senators





U.S. Senators from both sides at a hearing Tuesday rejected House Democrats’ plans to impose billions of dollars in royalties and other fees on companies that mine for gold, copper, lithium and other minerals, mainly in the southwestern states.

Among the opponents was Nevada Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto, who said she opposed the House proposal because of its unfair and disproportionate impact on its gold-producing state and because it is included in a vast program of 3.5 trillion dollars which would make it possible to proceed with budgetary reconciliation. to treat. Under this procedure, Democrats would only need a simple majority to pass the Senate.

The issue of mining royalties is likely to reappear when senators mark their version of the $ 3.5 trillion bill, which is also expected to be significantly reduced after disagreements between moderate and progressive Democrats over its price.

A federal law of 1872 set the standard for hard rock mining, allowing companies to not pay royalties on minerals taken from public lands. Environmentalists, fiscal hawks and some Congressional Democrats have sought for decades to add a royalty rate for hard rock mineral miners.

During the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing, Democratic President Joe Manchin III of West Virginia and the independent Angus King of Maine questioned why hard rock miners should not pay any royalties on the value of the resources they extract from federal lands while oil, gas and coal developers do.

Manchin, whose advocacy for his coal-rich state sometimes puts him at odds with conservationists, has said he wants to avoid undue burdens on the industry, but has repeatedly advocated for Hard rock mining companies pay royalties as do coal mining companies.

The Congressional Budget Office estimated last year that the total annual income that would be subject to royalties under a similar bill was $ 5 billion to $ 7 billion, with the bulk of it coming from mining the gold.

The fact that over $ 5 billion in minerals can be mined each year, taken off federal lands and sold without a single penny in royalties is just crazy, Manchin said. It does not mean anything.

Western democrats are wary

But other Democrats on the committee rejected a proposal included in the House’s version of a $ 3.5 trillion social spending plan that is part of President Joe Bidens’ Build Back Better program.

The House Natural Resources Committee, chaired by Arizona Democrat Raul Grijalva, included a provision in the $ 3.5 trillion budget plan that would impose an 8% royalty rate on new mines and a of 4% on existing operations.

It would also create a 7-cent-per-tonne tax on materials moved during mining, a provision that Senate Republicans, including senior member John Barrasso of Wyoming, have ridiculed as a tax on dirt.

Cortez Masto said she requested a hearing Tuesday on the matter in part because she opposed changing the mining law through reconciliation.

Passing this kind of reform through a short-term budget process would create uncertainty for the industry, an industry that supports thousands of jobs, she said, adding that an open and regular process would lead to an acceptable compromise.

Changes in hard rock mining policy would have a disproportionate effect on Nevada.

According to the CBO, that state’s gold producers alone accounted for $ 4.2 billion of the $ 5-7 billion nationwide hard rock mining that would be subject to royalties.

Senator Martin Heinrich (DN.M.) said the industry supported important jobs, but reforms were overdue and a compromise was possible.

Heinrich is the author of an amendment to the $ 1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed the Senate earlier this year but is stuck in the House that would provide $ 3 billion for cleaning up abandoned mines. This amendment, co-sponsored by Les Sens. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) And Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) Did not include a source of income.

Heinrich said on Tuesday that the royalties could provide a funding stream going forward.

Still, the House’s proposal went too far, Heinrich said.

I urge us not to take the zealous approach of the House of Representatives, but to find a fair and transparent way for taxpayers to be compensated for these minerals and to create a source of revenue so that we can start cleaning up the minerals. tens of thousands of abandoned mines littering all western states, he said.

The industry strongly supports the use of royalties to pay for cleanup, said National Mining Association executive vice president and general counsel Katie Sweeney, although she warned excessive fees would shut down U.S. operators , pushing development towards countries with less stringent environmental regulations.

Net vs gross royalties

One of the main differences between the fees the industry has said it will support and those it will object to has been how the royalties are calculated.

Senator John Hickenlooper speaks at a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing on October 5, 2021 (Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee screenshot)

Rich Haddock, general counsel for Nevadas Barrick Gold Corp., said a federal royalty system should be based on Nevadas.

Haddock argued for so-called net royalties, which would allow mining companies to deduct the cost of processing minerals. This framework is fairer because mining hard rock requires significant labor once the ore is mined from the ground to separate it from the rocks and worthless earth, Haddock said.

A mine can run at a loss when sorting this material, but would still be liable for gross royalties, Sweeney said. She responded to a question on the subject put to her by committee member Senator John Hickenlooper of Colorado, who early in his career worked as a hard rock geologist.

The issue has divided Democrats from western states and eastern states.

Cortez Masto asked Haddock and Sweeney to explain the extra steps required for hard rock minerals to reach markets, giving them the opportunity to advocate for net royalties.

Manchin and King said they don’t understand why hard rock miners should operate under a different royalty regime than other extractive industries.

Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho) said the comparison of oil extraction and hard rock minerals was apples and oranges.

Republicans, including Barrasso and Kansas Roger Marshall, have also called for an overhaul of the licensing system for hard rock mining.

Barrasso said he was prepared to support the addition of federal royalties, but only if it was accompanied by reforms authorizing and outside the reconciliation process.

