CHEAT SHEET: Influx of Haitian migrants to the US-Mexico border creates global impacts





Thousands of Haitians on the US-Mexico border seek refuge and asylum in the United States. After the Biden administration rolled back the Trump administration’s immigration policies that limited asylum and made it more difficult for migrants to obtain green cards or naturalize, many Haitians are leaving their countries. People are also leaving Haiti after facing many years of political instability and natural disasters, according to the New York Times.

Sandy Marshall, professor of geography. Courtesy of Elon University.

Sandy Marshall, a geography professor who taught a class to Elon focusing on the US-Mexico border, explains why there has been a wave of Haitian migrants at the border and the international community’s response to this influx of migrants.

What is happening at the US-Mexico border right now?

I understand we have a new type of migration problem that is developing with Haitian asylum seekers re-seeking asylum by not traveling directly from Haiti to the United States where they would be more likely to be driven back into the water but through Mexico. [where they] are trying to enter the United States this way.

Many of these asylum seekers are fleeing the instability in Haiti with the recent political assassinations and unrest there and have mainly started to regroup in camps for asylum seekers, where the situation is very serious. I hear a lot of reports on the ground about very bad conditions for asylum seekers.

Why do so many Haitian migrants arrive specifically at the US-Mexico border?

The United States has a long history of involvement in Haiti, mostly dating back to its revolution and independence as the first independent nation in the Western Hemisphere to achieve independence through a slave revolt. But, it has nonetheless maintained some sort of reel presence in both Europe and the United States, and the United States has long had a lot of influence in government there.

Were intimately and closely linked to the government of Haiti there. Thus, people are fleeing this situation and turning to the US-Mexico border, which has probably given them a better chance of having their asylum claim heard if they can get to the land border.

What exactly is the Biden administration doing to respond to the influx of Haitian migrants to the US-Mexico border, and how has the international community responded?

When the Biden administration arrived there were plenty of immigration advocates and asylum seekers who were essentially calling for an influx of lawyers at the border. There was a crisis of asylum seekers at the border, even before this latest crisis, and we just needed more people to listen to their demands and help deal with the demands of asylum seekers, the violence and the instability of people, which did not really materialize.

My understanding is that conditions are very, very bad for asylum seekers right now and that the Biden administration is not doing enough and moving too slowly to meet this very pressing human need.

How do the conditions of migrants at the border impact human rights and immigration conversations within the international community?

I think for many observers in the international community, human rights observers, those who defend refugees and asylum seekers, this has been a huge disappointment. I think that in terms of hope for a more humane border policy, what they are seeing at the border now does not reflect the hopes of many peoples for the new administration. Again we’ll see how the administration reacts, but I would say there is a lot of horror and disappointment among human rights monitors at the border.

I know you already said you visited the border a few years ago. Could you explain what some of your experiences were like there and how that impacted your view of the current situation on the US-Mexico border?

I think we tend to think of the border in abstract terms. We think of walls and we hear thousands of people trying to enter the border or tens or hundreds of people injured or died in the desert over the years. It is very easy to think in abstract terms.

When you visit an asylum seeker shelter or witness a deportation or asylum seeker trial, you realize the very real human tragedies that unfold for many people. The hopes, the desperation that they have to enter this country, and you begin to understand that this is a very human problem that requires a human response.

I understand the need to respond to asylum crises like this through legal frameworks, but we must remember that the United States is a signatory to the international treaty on migration which requires us to allow asylum seekers. asylum in our country and to make their case heard. We have an obligation there.

In the future, how will all of this affect US foreign policy and diplomatic efforts internationally?

The fact is that many asylum seekers come from countries with political and economic instability. There is a lot of violence and crime, and in part because of American policies throughout the Cold War in which we supported dictatorships [and] right-wing groups supported.

We have basically helped destabilize and traumatize many of these societies and about a generation since then people have been seeking to leave these violent areas to come to our country. They have the right to do so, to seek asylum here if they can prove their claim.

We have an obligation to grant asylum to people fleeing violence, but I think no one wants to have to leave their country for fear of violence. And I think we have an obligation to help the economic and political stability of these countries. So that should be the diplomatic goal, but again, it has been slow to materialize.

And why do you think it has been so slow to materialize?

There is clearly a lot on the board for new administrations in terms of COVID-19, and crises are certainly not lacking right now. I think it’s just a matter of where the attention is directed, but hopefully with the current influx it will prompt the administration to take a more serious look at what’s going on in the Caribbean or Central America. and how we can prevent crises like this rather than just responding to them.

How can what’s happening on the US-Mexico border connect with community members in Alamance County?

I think we should care about this issue on a human level in terms of anytime there are people fleeing violence and instability and seeking safety and security in our country, it requires a thoughtful response. We have a large Latinx, Hispanic-Caribbean community in the general area, in Greensboro and nearby.

We need to remember that people can have connections to many of these countries, personal connections, and we need to better understand the situations that migrants flee because the United States has played a historic role in producing this instability. . So I think we can’t just respond to what’s going on right now. We need to explore the deep roots of this crisis.

