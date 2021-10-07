UK house prices show strongest monthly increase since 2007 | house price





September house prices posted the biggest monthly increase in 14 years, average house prices hit an all-time high, and reversed a three-month decline in annual growth.

Halifax, one of the largest mortgage lenders in the United States, said the average home cost rose 1.7%, or 4,425, to 267,587 last month. The previous high was 267,162 in August.

Russell Galley, managing director of Halifax, said the average house price is now higher than ever.

The annual housing price inflation rate rose from 7.2% in August to 7.4%, peaking at 9.6% in May, and turning downward. Prices have risen more than 18,000 since September and nearly 28,000 from June when the housing market reopened after the first coronavirus lockdown.

Galley said a number of factors contributed to the rise in house prices, given that most of the mortgages agreed in September would not have been completed before the government ended stamp duty vacation in the UK.

The race for space has undoubtedly had a huge impact as people change their preferences and lifestyle choices, Galley said. Looking at the price fluctuations over the past year, apartment prices rose only 6.1%, while single-family homes rose 8.9% and single-family homes rose 8.8%.

Wales continues to experience the strongest house price inflation in the UK country or region, rising 11.5% to an average of 194,286 in September. Scotland’s average house price was $188,525, 8.3% ahead of the national average, while the Northern Ireland market rose 9.3% to $166,299.

The Southwest remains a hotspot in the UK and reported an average of 276,226 in September, growing 9.7%, as the trend continues towards more rural living in a more flexible and remote working environment.

Greater London lags behind national growth, with house prices rising only 1%, despite the highest average price in the UK at 510,515. It is the only region that has declined in the last three months (0.1%).

John Eastgate, managing director of real estate finance at Shawbrook Bank, said the strength of price increases in Scotland and Wales is understandable given changing buyer priorities. However, the charm of big cities, especially London, will inevitably return and may present good value to current homeowners and investors alike.

Halifax warned that the market could soften in the coming months as the cost of living rises and tax hikes give buyers some time to think. However, lower borrowing costs and improved labor markets can boost the market.

Perhaps the biggest determinant of the future of house prices is the limited supply of available real estate, Galley said. This is not a recent price increase, as real estate agents report further declines in the number of homes sold, but it is likely to support average prices through next year.

But analysts have noted that the price of buying a new home continues to make it difficult for first-time buyers.

Wayhome chief executive Nigel Purves said home prices continue to create economic problems for most prospective first-time buyers. It is priced in an area that millions of people want and needs to rent for much longer than originally planned.

