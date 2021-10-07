Biden, Xi plan virtual US-China summit before year-end, US says





US adviser Sullivan and Chinese Yang meet for the first time since Alaska, with both sides describing the 6-hour talks as constructive and frank.

ZURICH / WASHINGTON, Oct.6 (Reuters) – The United States and China have agreed in principle that their presidents will hold a virtual meeting before the end of the year, a senior US administration official said on Wednesday. ‘outcome of high-level talks aimed at improving communication between the two great powers.

The closed-door meeting at an airport hotel in the Swiss city of Zurich between US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi was their first face-to-face meeting since an unusually public broadcast and bitter grievances in Alaska. in March.

Both sides described the meeting as following President Joe Biden’s call in early September with Chinese President Xi Jinping, before which the world’s two largest economies appeared to be at a stalemate.

The White House said Sullivan raised concerns over contentious issues such as China’s actions in the South China Sea, as well as human rights and Beijing’s positions on Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Taiwan. .

At the end of the day, however, Beijing and Washington said the talks, which lasted six hours, were constructive and frank. The US side said the tone was very different from that of Alaska.

“We have drawn from today’s conversation an agreement in principle to hold a virtual bilateral (summit) meeting before the end of the year,” the US official told reporters.

Asked for details, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said: “We’re still working on what that would look like, when and of course the final details, we don’t quite have them yet. “

TENSIONS IN TAIWAN

Biden’s call with Xi in September ended a nearly seven-month gap in direct communication between the leaders, and the two discussed the need to ensure that their competition does not come into conflict.

Biden said on Tuesday he had spoken to Xi about Taiwan and that they had agreed to abide by the “Taiwan Accord” as tensions escalated between Taipei and Beijing.

Taiwan reported 148 Chinese Air Force planes in the southern and southwestern parts of its air defense zone over a four-day period starting Friday, the same day China celebrated a patriotic holiday. , the National Day. Read more

The Taiwanese Foreign Office, which had sought clarification from the United States on Biden’s comments, said on Wednesday that Washington had reassured them that its approach to Taiwan had not changed and that its Beijing’s claim to the democratically ruled island was “solid as a rock.” Read more

‘MODEL FOR FUTURE ENCOUNTERS’

Early speculation was that Biden and Xi could meet in person at the G20 summit in Italy in October, but Xi has not left China since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic early last year.

Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with US Vice President Joe Biden (left) inside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, December 4, 2013. REUTERS / Lintao Zhang / Pool // File Photo

Read more

“Today’s conversation, in general, was a more meaningful and substantial engagement than what we have had to date below the leadership level,” the US official said, adding that Washington hoped that it would be a “model for future meetings”.

The official said, however, that this should not be seen as a thaw in relations.

“What we are trying to achieve is a stable state between the United States and China where we are able to compete intensely but manage this competition responsibly,” the official said.

Yang said China is opposed to using “competition” to define Sino-US relations, Chinese state media reported.

China’s Foreign Ministry said Yang told Sullivan the confrontation would hurt both countries and the world.

“The two parties agreed to take measures (…) to strengthen strategic communication, properly manage differences, avoid conflicts and confrontations,” said a statement from the ministry.

BUSINESS TALKS

The White House said Sullivan will also travel to Brussels for meetings with NATO and European Union officials, as well as Paris, and brief Europeans on his meeting with Yang.

With trade tensions also high on the U.S.-China agenda, U.S. trade representative Katherine Tai, in Paris for the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development meetings, said she hoped to meet with them soon. its Chinese counterparts.

On Monday, Tai unveiled the results of a month-long “top-down” review of China’s trade policy, pledging to hold “frank” talks with Beijing over its failure to deliver on promises made in the former President Donald Trump’s trade deal and to end harmful industrial policies.

The Global Times, a nationalist tabloid published by the official Chinese People’s Daily, said China has succeeded in changing the United States’ attitude towards Beijing.

He highlighted the United States’ willingness to resume trade talks as an example of a less confrontational stance, and the release last month of Huawei leader Meng Wanzhou, three years after her arrest in Canada at the behest of Washington, like any other. Read more

“China’s fundamental strategy of not making principled concessions and insisting on doing our own thing is taking effect,” the Global Times said Thursday in a commentary on the Yang-Sullivan talks.

“The US side always says it wants to speak ‘from a position of strength’, but its strength is far from sufficient to achieve its ambitions to contain China’s development.”

Reporting by John Revill, Arnd Wiegmann and Michael Shields in Zurich, Ryan Woo in Beijing, Michael Martina, Steve Holland, Daphne Psaledakis and David Brunnstrom in Washington, Simon Lewis in Paris and Tom Daly; written by Stéphanie Nebehay and Michael Martina; edited by William Maclean, Sonya Hepinstall and Mark Heinrich

