EU urges UK to stop investigation into Northern Ireland’s Brexit line | Brexit





The EU has urged the UK to stop the political investigation surrounding the Brexit negotiations in Northern Ireland and said it would make a wide range of proposals to break the deadlock next week.

European Commission Vice-Chairman Maro Epoby said at a meeting in Dublin that he had a good relationship with British Brexit Minister David Frost, but his threats to the Northern Ireland Protocol had not helped.

He confirmed that the EU will finalize its response to Britain’s demand that the protocol be substantially rewritten in the middle of next week, then enter into fierce talks to find a solution. I believe the practical solution package we have on the table will be attractive and I hope the majority of stakeholders in Northern Ireland will support it.

He also said he hopes it will serve the interests of the trade union parties who are fiercely opposed to the protocol.

In a webinar from the Irish Institute for International and European Affairs, efovi said what the EU is trying to convey is the best solution to the concerns of the trade union community. But he warned that the EU will not roll over to renegotiate the entire protocol because the UK has requested it.

The Protocol has been the most difficult part of negotiating and negotiating with the best of both sides over the years to find a solution to the problems Brexit has created in Northern Ireland. The EU will not negotiate the protocol as the UK asks, he said.

The committee has been working on a proposal against the Lord Frosts July Order document over the past month. efovi declined to disclose details, but it is expected to address Britain’s concerns about the inspection of food crossing the Irish Sea and barriers to supply of medicines between the UK and Northern Ireland.

However, it is unlikely that trade unionists will accept the demands of the European Court of Justice that the role should be eliminated. i would say [they are] We are making a very broad proposal and we sincerely hope that our UK counterparts will recognize it as such and that they will participate constructively in our discussion. [away] From political rhetoric, threats, efovi said.

You’re trying to do your best, and what you’ve heard from others is that it’s not enough just that these threats are definitely not helping.

efovi said the bloc will use all treaty options to protect EU interests, but will not cross borders if the UK ultimately decides not to apply the protocol.

Earlier this week, Frost said he would consider the EU’s proposal in good faith, but would only hold talks three weeks before deciding whether to invoke Article 16, a mechanism that does not apply parts of the Protocol.

He warned that Britain would act strongly if the EU launches a retaliatory trade war if negotiations break down during the Article 16 process.

