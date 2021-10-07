Secretary of State Speech at Energy UK Conference





I am delighted to give the keynote address today. I know time is precious, but I have a few words to share with you. We would like to thank Emma Pinchbeck and Jonathan Brearley for their leadership in their respective organizations.

The topic of today’s conference is 10 years of delivery and I would like to very much talk about the vision of the government for the next 10 years.

Gasoline price volatility, unbelievable spikes, and recent problems with falling again; This great uncertainty in the market shows precisely why we must aggressively pursue our climate goals and strengthen energy security while protecting consumers and the planet above all else.

Our latest commitment to decarbonize the UK electricity system by 2035 is a key and fundamental milestone on our journey towards net zero. This will move us away from volatile fossil fuels and accelerate the use of green technologies developed in-house, from wind and hydrogen to solar and carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS). Doing so will create a much more robust system that is less subject to global price movements. An exciting vision of tackling the climate crisis as well as economically.

The UK has so far made great strides in diversifying its energy mix. But we are still too dependent on fossil fuels and their unstable prices.

With COP 26 imminent, the Prime Minister this week made a promise that will help show and lead the way we are committed to the fight against climate change.

By 2035, all of our electricity will come from clean sources, as well as the security of our supply.

We are advancing the government’s promise to fully decarbonize the power system by 15 years.

If you are reaching your goals for the first time and are confident to do so, you will not rely on hydrocarbons. Instead, our homes and businesses will be powered by clean, affordable electricity from the UK.

Relying on self-generation protects consumers from gas price fluctuations. And it will lower your bill in the long run. Use the UK’s abundant natural resources to generate cleaner, cheaper electricity while creating thousands of new high-skilled jobs across the UK.

And it was this that captured my imagination. We believe that new industries, new jobs and investments are a real opportunity for the UK. It was for this purpose that I and then Education Minister Gillian Keegan founded the Green Jobs Taskforce.

The 2035 target wasn’t pulled out of the air. Building on past successes. Since 2010, we have succeeded in reducing carbon emissions in the power sector by 70%. Over the past decade, we have quadrupled the share of electricity from renewables. That figure was less than 10% in 2010. Last year it was 43%.

What really inspired me as a pastor was that this wasn’t just the government action, but the government action working with the private sector. The Contracts for Difference scheme, launched again this year, will be bigger than ever.

Looking back over the past decade, we can see that $100 billion has been invested in offshore wind power. And a large portion of that has been done through the private sector. And thanks to that combination, we have achieved great success in this field.

I think we need to complement renewable energy, a technology that provides clean power even when the wind is not blowing and the sun is not shining. CCUS and gas with nuclear are also part of the mix, and as in the Prime Minister’s Ten Plan, all of these can be combined together to have a sustainable, safe and ultimately affordable system.

To this end, we have published a hydrogen strategy. The article, published just a few months ago, has once again demonstrated true world-beating ambitions for a new and exciting technology, and at least one large-scale nuclear project is the final investment decision of this Congress.

As for future publications, we look forward to a comprehensive Net Zero Strategy to be published in the next few weeks, and many were confident of demonstrating world leadership at COP26, which takes place in just three weeks. Looking forward to it in the UK.

I just wanted to say a few words about our current situation in the summary. I think the volatility in gas prices has shown that we need to plan strategically. We believe Net Zero helps to do so for a safe, affordable and sustainable energy system. As you can imagine, over the past few weeks I’ve spent a lot of time talking to industry participants, Ofgem, Jonathan and his team, and the great work they are doing. To protect our customers and consumers, we want to pay tribute to this. It is an absolutely fundamental purpose, and it is the fundamental purpose of everyone in my position as Secretary of State.

As Emma said, I think it will be a difficult time. We don’t want to judge this in advance and we could see the company going out of the market. But so far, I would like to suggest that the Supplier of Last Resort process has worked effectively to ensure that customers and consumers continue to receive supplies. As a BEIS official.

I don’t see it very often, but I’ve been working almost every day, almost every day, without interruption for the past four weeks. Ive spoke on Sunday calls with industry participants and had roundtables on Saturday evenings. Every day for the past month, we’ve been planning and working our course through this current situation.

To recap, here are three principles that have always consistently guided my approach in these situations: First, the government will not bail out failed companies, and there can be no compensation for the irresponsible management of companies. Second, customers, especially the most vulnerable, need to be protected from and continue to be protected from excessive price spikes. And third, the third principle Ive always advocated is that the energy market must remain competitive.

No one wants to go back to the old market, but we all recognize that this is an evolving market and we want it to evolve in a prudent, timely and orderly way. Again and again we are absolutely confident in the safety of our supplies.

We are also delighted to see this in our Gas and Electricity Winter Outlook report released this morning by National Grid. I think it was a really informative publication once again showing that the UK is in a great position when it comes to energy security and supply security.

There is no doubt that a 10-year delivery will be difficult for a number of reasons Emma explained and as we can see. But when I look across the room to the sea of ​​many industry players it also represents, as Emma said, a tremendous opportunity for an industry that is central to our economic performance. Not only Britain, jobs, international leadership, and the prosperity it will create, the prosperity it has already created, and we see it in other parts of America today.

As I have done in the past, I look forward to working with many of you to achieve these ambitious goals. It’s actually very exciting when we look ahead to the prospects we have. Negotiate times that can be difficult. Thank you very much.

