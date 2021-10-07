



Thank you, Chairman. Ambassador evik, Ambassador Kinnunen, thank you for your report today and for all your efforts towards peaceful and sustainable dispute resolution. Ambassador Kinnunen, welcome to the forum for the first time.

The impartial and fact-based reporting of Ambassador Evik’s Special Operations Group (SMM) remains critical to understanding the security situation at the site. Your report shows that the number of daily truce violations between June 7 and September 8 has decreased since the last reporting period, but remained at a significantly higher level than the month immediately following the intensified ceasefire in July 2020. We also expressed deep concern that the delegation doubled the use of weapons prohibited under the Minsk Agreement and recorded 403 weapons that violated each line of withdrawal, 72% of which were in non-government-controlled areas.

Sadly, this violence continues to cause civilian casualties and deaths. In August alone, there were 14 civilian casualties from shelling and small arms, the highest monthly number of deaths from shelling and small arms since July 2020. We support a strengthened ceasefire and urge all sides to end the use of banned weapons in Minsk contract. Civilians will pay the price for not doing so.

Ambassador evik, we also share a warning about continued restrictions on SMM access and technical assets. We continue to denounce the unacceptable restrictions that Russia-backed militants impose on your mission’s ability to freely cross contact lines. During the reporting period, 90% of SMM patrol access restrictions occurred in areas held by Russian-backed armed groups. This is especially the case close to the Ukrainian-Russian border, which is temporarily outside the control of the Ukrainian government. The mission here was also denied the security guarantees needed to open a long-planned and desperately needed forward patrol base.

We urge Russia to take the necessary steps to ensure safe and secure access by SMM under its authority across Ukraine, including its temporarily uncontrolled borders and illegally annexed Crimea.

Ambassador Cevik – Thank you for the information provided on the relocation of the long-range unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) base to Varvarivka. We hope this will facilitate increased operations for this critical class of SMM assets that are exposed to unacceptable levels of interference. We condemn in our strongest terms all interference and targeting of mission technology equipment, including cameras and UAV systems.

Chairman, we reaffirm our support for the Minsk Agreement for the peaceful settlement of disputes with full respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and the work of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) and the Normandy Four in this regard. We urge Russia to withdraw soldiers and weapons from Ukrainian territory and stop supporting armed groups that support them.

The UK strongly supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, including its territorial waters. We do not and will not recognize Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea. The UK has been consistently with Ukraine in every instance of Russian aggression against Ukraine and we will continue to do so, including sanctions, with our international partners.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/uk-responds-to-osce-reports-on-the-conflict-in-eastern-ukraine

