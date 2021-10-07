US Spends $ 1 Billion To Make More Home COVID Tests Available





October 6, 2021 – Finding a home COVID-19 test has been an impossible mission for many lately, but that search will soon become easier, thanks to the FDA’s clearance on Monday for a new home and hospital test. today’s announcement that the federal government will spend another billion dollars to speed up production of these tests.

The White House said it would also double the number of pharmacies in the federal government’s free testing program to 20,000. With the number of community free testing sites, that would make 30,000 locations where Americans could get a COVID test. -19 for free.

This move, combined with vaccination efforts, will help businesses and schools reduce cases and continue to operate safely and smoothly, said Jeff Zients, White House COVID-19 response coordinator.

Together, the measures taken will ensure that every American, regardless of income level or zip code, has access to accurate, convenient and affordable testing, he said.

The announcement aligns with the administration’s commitment in February of $ 1.6 billion to provide rapid testing to underserved schools and communities.

Increasing access to home testing cannot come soon enough. President Joe Biden and his predecessor have both been criticized for the lack of authorized COVID-19 tests compared to other developed countries. There are barely half a dozen user authorizations in the United States, compared to 30 authorized in the European Union. Home testing is also more expensive in the United States.

This lack of supply and increased demand can make finding tests frustrating. I know firsthand. I’m fully vaccinated, but wanted to test after a recent flight, so I checked the tests online at Amazon and at CVS, Walgreens, and Rite Aid stores in my area, 10 miles from downtown Los Angeles.

Time and time again I have received “out of stock” messages, both online and in stores. Finally, I found an offer in a CVS about 8 miles away and called to verify. First of all, I was told they were in stock. But it quickly turned into “No, sorry, we went out.”

Then my nearby Rite Aid said they would get a supply in 2 days and show up at 7am. he has not arrived. Finally, another CVS near me said it does have some and will hold two kits for me – their limit per customer. I drove to get them right away. I tested myself twice. Both were negative, luckily.

