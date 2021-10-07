Announcement of plans to decarbonize the UK power system by 2035





The UK has committed to decarbonizing its power system by 2035. The country’s green technologies, such as offshore wind and nuclear power, will help the UK move away from its dependence on fossil fuels. UN COP26 Climate Summit to be held at the end of this month

The UK government has announced plans to provide affordable, clean and safe electricity to UK homes and businesses by 2035.

The landmark commitment to decarbonize the UK’s electricity system by 2035 was confirmed this week by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Minister of Business and Energy Kwasi Quarteng, helping to step up the country’s efforts to achieve its net-zero ambitions. It will focus on building a safe domestic energy sector that reduces dependence on fossil fuels and exposure to volatile global energy wholesale prices.

Advance the government’s commitment to a fully decarbonized power system by 2050 as outlined in the Energy White Paper by 15 years and secure a clean power supply of the future created based on the Prime Minister’s 10-point plan for the Green Industrial Revolution. In the UK, for the UK.

To make this ambition a reality, governments will redouble their efforts to deploy the next generation of in-house developed technologies, from offshore wind, hydrogen and solar to nuclear, onshore wind, and carbon capture and storage.

These green technologies will use the UK’s abundant natural resources to provide cleaner, cheaper electricity and create thousands of new high-skilled jobs in new industries across the UK.

Business and Energy Minister Kwasi Kwarteng said:

The transition to clean energy and a carbon-neutral economy means new jobs in new industries. The world needs the innovation and entrepreneurial genius of British companies for this transformation to succeed.

The recent fluctuating gas prices have also shown that the way to strengthen the UK’s energy security, increase energy independence and protect household energy budgets in the long run is for the nation’s people through the clean power it produces.

You need to keep your systems stable and affordable while reducing emissions and meeting growing demand.

Gas generation continues to play an important role in keeping the UK’s electricity system safe and reliable, but it will be less frequently used in the future due to advances in clean energy technologies.

To ensure the reliability of clean power systems, wind and solar power must be supplemented with other clean technologies, such as nuclear and flexible technologies, that can supply power or reduce demand when the output of wind and solar power is low.

The government will detail its broader plan to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 through a Net Zero Strategy to be announced ahead of the UK, host of the UN COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow.

More Information Between 1990 and 2019, emissions fell 44% while GDP increased by 76.4%, the UK decarbonized faster than other G20 countries in 2019 since 2000, and greenhouse gas emissions from power generation were 12% from 2018 levels; decreased by 71%. Below 1990 levels The proportion of low-carbon generation increased to 59.3% in 2020, with renewables a record 43.1%. The amount of grid-connected renewable capacity increased from 8 GW in 2009 to 48 GW at the end of June 2021. , 500% increase

