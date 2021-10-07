



He reported 40,701 additional cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, the most in a month.

The number of new cases of novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19) recorded the highest since September 6.

The UK government said on Thursday that 122 more people had died in the 28 days after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 137,417.

Separate figures released by the National Statistical Office show that there are 160,824 registered deaths in the UK where COVID-19 is mentioned in the death certificate.

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, there were an additional 40,701 laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UK, the government said.

Of the 755 deaths in the past seven days, 122 have died.

Government data as of 7 October showed 49,068,705 of the 94,147,234 Covid jabs provided in the UK with the first dose, an increase of 32,828 from the previous day.

About 45,078,529 cases were the second dose, an increase of 28,576 cases.

The figure comes as it was announced that students could return to school to wear masks as part of an emergency plan to contain the coronavirus in classrooms during the winter.

Students wear protective face masks at Outwood Academy Adwick in Doncaster (PA).

/PA Archives

Education Minister Nadim Jahawi said he did not want to see a bubble again that could allow an entire class or grade group to go home after testing positive for COVID-19.

But he said it was right for the school to come up with a plan to deal with the epidemic.

Zahawi also advocated the slow rollout of the carbon dioxide monitor, which the Ministry of Education first promised in August.

In an interview with Sky News, Zahawi said she was concerned about the impact of Covid-19 measures on attendees.

He said: The good news is that 99% of schools are open thanks to great teachers and support staff, parents and children.

Attendance has gone up, the last number I’ve seen was around 90%, which will obviously fluctuate with infection rates.

But my priority is to protect education and keep schools open.

DfE announced in August that it will deploy 300,000 carbon dioxide monitors to all state-funded training settings starting in September to help employees address poor ventilation and reduce the spread of Covid-19.

