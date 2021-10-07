Oil resumes rally as release of US reserves considered unlikely





US does not consider release of SPR, ban on export of crude – Bloomberg Oil release would offer only modest relief – Goldman crude build U.S, Russian natgas assurances induce early losses Natgas peak expected to squeeze oil market as users shift

BENGALURU, Oct. 7 (Reuters) – Oil prices rocked losses to turn positive on Thursday on indications that the United States may not release emergency crude reserves to fight rising oil costs. gasoline, re-emphasizing limited global supply.

Brent futures rose 69 cents, or 0.9%, to $ 81.77 a barrel at 11:23 a.m. EDT (3:23 p.m. GMT), after falling to a low of $ 79.08 in session. US crude rose 62 cents, or 0.8%, to $ 78.05 a barrel, recovering from a low of $ 74.96.

“At the moment, it looks like the United States is signaling that it has no plans to tap its Strategic Oil Reserves (SPRs) at this time, and that’s the start of that rally here,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at brokerage OANDA. .

“It is still too early for the United States to consider tapping its reserves and we would see them make that decision when the winter gets deeper and the energy crisis really begins to become a major concern for growth.”

The US Department of Energy has no plans to dip into its SPR “at this time,” or pursue an oil export ban, a Bloomberg News reporter said in a tweet. This was after a Financial Times report released on Wednesday quoted Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm as saying those options were on the table. Read more

The United States has used its strategic reserves on occasion, usually after hurricanes or other supply disruptions. However, since the end of a 40-year ban on crude exports in 2015, the country has become a major exporter and has not addressed reducing exports.

Goldman Sachs said a potential release of SPR, which could reach 60 million barrels, posed only a downside risk of $ 3 to its Brent price forecast of $ 90l at the end of the year.

The early-in-session losses were also an extension of Wednesday’s nearly 2% drop after an unexpected increase in US crude inventories and Russian assurances that it would increase gas supplies to Europe in response to the crisis energy and stands ready to stabilize the market. .

Earlier this week, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting and Allied Countries (OPEC +) agreed to only gradually increase production, sending crude prices to multi-year highs. Read more

Oil markets are steadily rising due to tight supply around the world, with demand recovering faster than expected following the pandemic in major import markets like China.

In addition, major producers and the International Energy Agency estimate that demand for crude could increase by 150,000 to 500,000 barrels per day in the coming months as natural gas users turn to oil. due to high gas prices. Read more

Additional reporting by Arpan Varghese in Benagluru, Ahmad Ghaddar in London, Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/oil-resumes-rally-us-reserve-release-seen-unlikely-2021-10-07/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos