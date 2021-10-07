UK regulator warns businesses about alternative accounting measures





The UK accounting regulator has warned businesses against the use of non-standard indicators after a review found that nearly half place too much weight on measures such as “basic” earnings, which can be unclear to investors.

Alternative performance measures are used by companies to provide shareholders with additional information not included in figures that are required to be disclosed under financial reporting standards.

However, there is a long-standing concern that it may present an unreasonably favorable view of the company’s performance.

The Financial Reporting Council, which did not disclose which companies’ annual reports were included in the review, has shown that APMs are generally seen as more profitable than the standard accounting measures they are required to report on.

As the FRC’s review states, “We continue to find that companies adjust costs more than income when calculating profit-based APM.”

Regulators have said that companies should “treat profit and loss fairly when classifying amounts as reconciled” and “avoid the practice of presenting a systematically more favorable view of reconciled results.”

The review refreshes interest in APMs that have previously received scrutiny, such as when WeWork reported a “community moderation ethic.”

All but one of the 20 publicly traded companies that the FRC surveyed in their annual report excluded expenses from APM that were more than revenues, meaning that the “adjusted” results were more positive than the statutory figures.

In 6 of the 20 reviewed, companies reported losses according to standardized accounting standards, but the reconciliation resulted in gains.

The FRC said that while companies have generally provided high-quality disclosures about their use of APM, some companies should better describe the measures used.

Regulators said many companies used terms such as ‘basic profits’, ‘non-basic items’ and ‘core operations’ but did not explain these terms.

Companies should stop presenting APMs more prominently than standardized performance metrics, the watchdog said.

Nearly half of the companies reviewed showed less focus on APM than the actions required by generally accepted accounting practices (GAAP) in some reporting areas.

Carol Page, FRC’s Head of Corporate Reporting Review, said, “The use of APM can provide investors and other account users with valuable insight into a company’s overall performance, but these additional measures should not be more focused than GAAP measures.” said.

“Account users should have a clear understanding of how the APM was calculated, the rationale for the adjustments and the inherent limitations of those measurements,” she said.

According to the FRC report, companies should avoid claiming that APM is superior to GAAP measures, the FRC report said.

The FRC said references to APMs such as “statutory net debt” and “statutory ebitda” should be amended because the APM cannot be a legal action.

Businesses have generally avoided adopting COVID-19-related reporting practices that regulators have not previously recommended, such as presenting “normalized” outcomes outside of the expected effects of the pandemic.

