Travel Update: Removed 47 Countries and Territories from Red List





The red list has been reduced to 7 destinations (Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela), and 47 countries and territories will be removed from 4am on Monday, October 11th. Eligible vaccinated passengers arriving from India, South Africa and Turkey, i.e. other world countries, only need 2 tests per day. The UK government confirms that passengers can send photos of the side flow test as a minimum requirement to confirm the test results. At the end of this month, if Day 2 tests switch to lateral flow, they will maintain accuracy, lower prices, and do free PCR if positive.

The government confirmed today (October 7, 2021) that starting at 4:00 am on Monday, October 11, 47 countries and territories will be removed from the red list, making it easier for more people to travel abroad to more countries and territories. I did. Passengers returning to the UK from this destination will no longer have to go through hotel quarantine.

According to the UK Health and Safety Administration (UKHSA) assessment, continued progress in vaccination domestically and globally means governments can confidently reduce the size of their risk list to focus on the countries with the highest risk.

Eligible passengers who have completed their vaccinations and eligible passengers under the age of 18 returning from countries and territories not on the Red List can do so with just two days of testing.

Other passengers who have not completed approved vaccinations returning from non-red destinations will still be required to undergo pre-departure screening, two- and eight-day screenings, and complete 10-day self-isolation (with the option of departure testing). Day 5).

In addition, from 4am on Monday 11 October, announced today, eligible travelers who have been vaccinated in more than 37 new countries and territories including Brazil, Ghana, Hong Kong, India, Pakistan, South Africa and Turkey will also be fully vaccinated in the UK. You will be treated the same as returning as a resident. Only if you have not visited any Red List countries or territories in the 10 days prior to your arrival in the UK.

Countries with approved COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

Passengers arriving from other countries who are not eligible travelers who have received an approved vaccine must undergo pre-departure screening, 2-day and 8-day screening and complete 10-day self-isolation. Day 5).

The latest travel update is based on the announcement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth Development Agency, earlier this week that it lifted recommendations for all travel except essential travel to more than 30 countries and territories. As countries and regions are removed from the redlist, more advisories are removed, making it easier for people to get insurance when traveling to more destinations.

Transport Minister Grant Shops said:

As the semi-annual and winter sun approaches around the corner, it has become easier for families and loved ones to reunite by significantly reducing the number of red-listed destinations, in part thanks to increased global vaccination efforts.

Restoring people’s trust in travel is the key to rebuilding our economy and leveling our country. With fewer restrictions and more people traveling, we can all continue safely together along the road to recovery.

Health and Social Services Minister Sajid Javid said:

Our strong border measures have helped safeguard the phenomenal progress of our vaccination programs, and these successes here and around the world allow us to safely open up more travel and visit friends and family abroad.

We are now making it easier and cheaper for people to travel in countries not on the Red List by making the lateral flow test available on the second day of arrival as long as fully vaccinated travelers provide proof of use.

The change to the restrictions is based on a simplification of recent international travel rules, including removing pre-departure screening for travelers who have completed eligible immunizations, which went into effect earlier this week. Government scientists will continue to work with countries on the risk list and scrutinize evidence for variants of interest, particularly Lambda and Mu, to ensure that the UK approach is balanced. The government will continue to monitor the border through testing and gene sequencing so that we can quickly respond to any country’s increased risk.

From the end of October, eligible fully vaccinated passengers, including those under the age of 18 returning from other countries, will have the option to replace their day 2 test with a cheaper lateral flow test, and if positive, a free PCR test. You can reduce the inspection cost. Arrival in England. The government can also confirm that passengers undergoing postal inspection can send photos of side flow inspections with a minimum requirement to confirm inspection results. end of the month.

Data for all countries and regions will continue to be reviewed and governments will not hesitate to take action if the dynamics of a country change.

