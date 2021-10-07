UK financial firm dumps record number of customers in 2019/20





UK banks, asset managers and insurers dumped record numbers of clients in 2019/2020 and reported increased levels of suspicious activity to law enforcement, highlighting caution due to new regulations and high fines.

The Financial Conduct Authority said in its latest Financial Crimes Monitor that businesses “kicked out” 761,437 customers between July 2019 and June 2020.

Meanwhile, the number of reports of suspicious activity submitted by businesses to the National Crime Agency increased by nearly 20% to 480,202. A SAR is triggered when a financial services company believes a transaction may violate money laundering rules.

This data is based on 2,000 responses from companies with sales of £5m or more regulated by the FCA. The report was released on the same day that lender NatWest became the first bank in the UK to plead guilty to money laundering crimes.

“This figure represents the number of companies seeking to continue providing or acquiring financial services to clients that they believe pose an unacceptably high risk of being engaged in financial crime,” said Sara George of law firm Sidley. It shows that risk appetite has changed significantly.” Austin “The most real danger of prosecution is now an effective deterrence, which significantly changes the balance.”

Diego Ballon Ossio of law firm Clifford Chance said the trend also reflects new money laundering rules introduced in June 2017 and January 2020. As the framework becomes more sophisticated, the sensitivity to reporting increases.”

The number of employees in financial crime roles across the company decreased from 18,000 in 2018/9 to 17,403. The FCA estimates that, given the current headcount, along with other hiring costs, that means the company is spending around £1.1 billion a year on building its financial crime teams.

The FCA report found that nearly half of reports of suspicious activity came from three companies. Ballon Ossio said it could be because these companies have “excessive internal screening policies.” The report did not indicate how many reports were ultimately found to be money laundering.

Retail finance and lending made up the majority of the SAR, followed by wholesale finance.

The data also shows that the number of people politically exposed to the books of financial institutions in the UK has decreased from 111,000 in 2017/2018 to 89,000 in 2019/20. The FCA said this was in part due to revised guidelines on who should be considered politically exposed.

