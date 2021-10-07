U.S. jobless claims drop to 326,000, first drop in four weeks





The number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits fell last week, another sign that the U.S. labor market and economy are continuing their steady recovery after last year’s coronavirus recession

October 7, 2021

WASHINGTON – The number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits fell last week, another sign that the U.S. labor market and economy are continuing their steady recovery after last year’s coronavirus recession.

Unemployment claims fell from 38,000 to 326,000, the first drop in four weeks, the Labor Department said Thursday. Since they exceeded 900,000 in early January, weekly requests, an indicator of layoffs, had declined more or less steadily throughout the year. Yet they remain high from pre-pandemic levels: Before COVID-19 hit the U.S. economy in March 2020, weekly claims routinely hit around 220,000.

After hitting a pandemic low of 312,000 in early September, claims had risen for three straight weeks, suggesting that the highly contagious delta variant was at least temporarily disrupting employment recovery.

Contingent Macro Advisors said the recent rise was also in part due to the backlog in processing orders in California and other states. Auto factory closures resulting from a shortage of computer chips could make the numbers volatile in the coming weeks, Contingent said, but the downward trend in jobless claims remains intact. ”

Overall, the labor market has rebounded with surprising strength since the spring of 2020. Forced to close or restrict hours as a health precaution, employers cut more than 22 million jobs in March and April of this year. ‘last year. But massive federal government aid and vaccine rollouts have supported an economic recovery, giving consumers the financial means to spend and the confidence to return to restaurants, bars and stores.

So far this year, employers have created 586,000 jobs per month, and this month’s employment report, due on Friday, is expected to show they added another 488,000 in September, according to a survey of economists from the data company FactSet.

Companies are now complaining that they are not finding workers quickly enough to fill their vacancies, a record 10.9 million in July.

A total of 2.7 million Americans were receiving some form of unemployment assistance the week of September 25, down 97,000 from the previous week. In early September, the federal government stopped additional aid, including $ 300 per week in addition to traditional state benefits, intended to mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic.

