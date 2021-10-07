Exclusive: Fisker develops two new electric vehicles in the UK





Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker said the next two models to be launched after Fisker Ocean and Fisker Pear will be developed in the UK by a new Fisker Magic Works team led by former Aston Martin’s David King.

When the Magic Works announcement was made, Fisker said: We are committed to delivering four unique vehicle lines by 2025 to drive innovation and push radical new ideas into the global automotive market.

Both Ocean and Pear will compete with mainstream EVs, with US starting prices rumored to start under $30,000 (26,000) for the Pear, but the next two Fisker models developed in the UK will be more expensive.

Speaking exclusively to Auto Express about cars developed in the UK, Fisker said: One doesn’t exist at all.

One will cost over $100,000 (73,500) and the other will be below, so we’re looking at a very extreme vehicle. The two vehicles will be very different vehicles. They’ll all be serious production vehicles and still be full-fledged production, not a small batch of manual work, but of course not as much as the Ocean and Pear.

Development work will take place in the UK, but Fisker does not expect it to be built in the UK. It hasn’t been decided yet, but frankly, it’s highly unlikely, he said.

Fisker has signed a manufacturing contract with Magna to produce Ocean at its expansive facility in Graz, Austria, while Taiwanese tech manufacturing giant Foxconn will produce smaller Pear models at its US plant.

The Fisker Ocean will debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show next month, with the first cars expected to arrive with customers in late 2022 or early 2023. The Pear is expected to arrive in 12 months, with two UK-developed cars due to arrive in a year. or after that.

Read about another luxury EV here. New Mercedes Maybach EQS…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.autoexpress.co.uk/fisker/356244/exclusive-fisker-develop-two-new-electric-cars-uk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos