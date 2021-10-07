Pfizer and BioNTech seek authorization of US COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11





WASHINGTON, Oct. 7 (Reuters) – Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and BioNTech SE have asked U.S. regulators to allow emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, a group for which no vaccine is currently licensed, Pfizer said Thursday.

The United States Food and Drug Administration has set a date of October 26 for its panel of external advisers to meet and discuss the request, allowing children in this age group – numbering around 28 million – to start receiving two doses of Pfizer. / BioNTech vaccine shortly thereafter.

“With new cases in children in the United States continuing to be at a high level, this submission is an important step in our continued efforts against # COVID19,” Pfizer wrote on Twitter.

The vaccine has already obtained emergency use authorization in the United States in adolescents aged 12 to 15 and is fully approved by regulatory bodies for people aged 16 and older.

The Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine is one of three vaccines used in the United States, along with the two-dose Moderna vaccine (MRNA.O) and the single-dose version from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N), none of which are has won full regulatory approval for any age group.

Rapid clearance of Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine in young children could help mitigate a potential increase in cases in the weeks and months to come, with schools open across the country and cold-weather driving activities indoors . If given regulatory approval, the two-dose Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine would become the first COVID-19 vaccine made available to children aged 5 to 11 in the United States.

The Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine has been shown to induce a strong immune response in children aged 5 to 11 in a clinical trial of 2,268 participants, the companies announced on September 20.

7-year-old Lydia Melo is inoculated with one of two reduced 10 ug doses of Pfizer BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine during a trial at Duke University in Durham, NC on September 28, 2021 in an image still of a video. Video taken on September 28, 2021. Shawn Rocco / Duke University / Handout via REUTERS

Read more

The two drugmakers are also testing the vaccine in children aged 2 to 5 and children aged 6 months to 2 years, with data expected in the fourth trimester.

The vaccine could be ready for deployment as early as November pending approval from federal health regulatory agencies, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeffrey Zients said on CNN.

Once cleared, Zients said, “We are ready. We have the supply. We are working with states to set up convenient places for parents and children to get vaccinated, including health offices. pediatricians and community sites. “

The United States leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Children currently account for about 27% of all coronavirus cases in the United States and a growing percentage of hospitalizations, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. This reflects the high contagiousness of the Delta coronavirus variant among unvaccinated people.

While children are less susceptible to severe COVID-19, they can pass the virus to others, including vulnerable populations at greater risk for serious illness.

A spokesperson for Pfizer said the application to the FDA is over.

Reporting by Susan Heavey in Washington and Manas Mishra and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Will Dunham, Timothy Heritage and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/pfizer-biontech-ask-us-regulators-ok-covid-19-vaccine-kids-2021-10-07/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]arketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos