UNCTAD15: British statement during general discussion





Ladies and gentlemen, I am delighted to speak today on behalf of England.

First of all, I would like to congratulate Rebeca Grynspan on the appointment of Secretary General. The UK looks forward to working together to revitalize and reform UNCTAD, its powers and its impact on the world, in line with her vision.

The fact that we are meeting virtually is a testament to the agility and adaptability of UNCTAD and the international community in responding to the pandemic.

We will need all of these skills for the difficult work ahead. Reconstruction and a more resilient, more inclusive and more environmentally sustainable challenge from this crisis.

UNCTAD plays an important role.

As a leading trade and development organization, we bring together state, private and philanthropic experts to explore new pathways for successful COVID-19 recovery.

The path we need is to put the Sustainable Development Goals and commitments set out in the Addis Ababa and Paris Agreements back on track.

As we enter the decade of action, it is important to focus on reducing vulnerability and dependence while increasing climate, disaster and economic resilience.

This meeting is a great opportunity to work together on these issues and reinforce our commitment to making tangible progress towards achieving Agenda 2030.

Ladies and gentlemen, it is the first time in nearly 50 years that the UK has independently represented at this conference. Therefore, I would like to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to supporting developing countries to reduce poverty through trade opportunities.

We are proud to be one of the leading aid donors.

Our comprehensive Aid for Trade portfolio continues to help partners break down trade barriers.

The UK is now in a unique position where we can and will form independent trade and development operations to best support our partners.

For example, earlier this year we launched our own developing country trade scheme that gives the 46 least developed countries duty-free, quota-free access and lowers special tariffs on other developing countries.

We want to further improve this by lowering tariffs and simplifying rules of origin requirements. We aim to be a global leader in trade preferences.

In addition, we have eight development-focused free trade agreements with countries in Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific to maintain more egalitarian and mature relationships.

In 2020, the UK imported more than 30 billion goods and services from developing and least-developed countries through trade preferences, supporting growth and poverty reduction.

We are proud that our trade agreement with Australia will be the first free trade agreement between two developed countries to include a chapter on development issues.

We will continue to use our G7 and COP26 presidency this year to drive meaningful progress towards a more sustainable and environmentally conscious world.

We want to reduce vulnerability so that our planet and its people can prosper.

Together with COP26 and MC12, UNCTAD 15 is an important moment for the international community to come together to tackle climate change, environmental degradation and biodiversity loss. Our focus should be on reducing emissions across the economy and helping developing countries mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

The UK President’s wife sees UNCTAD as an important vehicle for monitoring, analyzing and advancing the trade and development agenda.

UNCTAD is already doing great work to support Agenda 2030 through its UK-funded Sustainable Manufacturing and Pollution Programme.

This program helps developing countries reduce environmental pollution associated with industrial processes.

We are also collaborating on the Capacity Building Program to help developing and least-developed countries implement the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement.

As an expert in producing objective, high-quality research and analysis, UNCTAD must continue to focus on comparative advantage. This will help target technical support to get the best results in the field.

In an uncertain funding environment, it is important for UNCTAD to focus available resources on priority areas and not overburden.

Strong institutional governance, cross-departmental collaboration and a focus on consensus building are essential to deliver new powers over the next four years.

In conclusion, the UK is doing its best to achieve positive results at UNCTAD 15. It is the result of a partnership for a more just, prosperous and equal world.

Our focus remains on an inclusive and open economy with a rules-based international trade system and a greener and more sustainable future for all of us.

We wish Barbados a successful presidency of UNCTAD 15.

thank you.

