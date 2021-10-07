Neal Sher, the US government’s top Nazi hunter, dies at 74





Neal Sher, a lawyer who for 11 years headed the federal office that uprooted the Nazis from WWII in the United States and decided to revoke their citizenship and deport them, died at his Manhattan home on Sunday. He was 74 years old.

His wife, Bonnie Kagan, said the cause was most likely cardiac arrest.

Mr. Sher joined the new Office of Special Investigations, the Justice Department’s Nazi Hunting Department, as a litigator in 1979 and became its director four years later. Its targets were often individuals who lied to enter the United States after WWII to cover up their Nazi past.

Tackled people involved in the most heinous crimes known to modern man, Mr. Sher told CBS Morning News in 1983. For these people to live freely in the United States is against everything this country stands for .

The cases that Mr. Sher pursued or supervised included those of John Demjanjuk, accused of being a death camp guard and deported to Germany; Archbishop Valerian Trifa, who, as a member of the anti-Semitic Iron Guard of Romania, is said to have instigated a pogrom in 1941 against the Jews in Bucharest; and Arthur Rudolph, who was accused of working slaves to death at the V-2 rocket factory in Germany before becoming the project manager for NASA’s Saturn 5 rocket program, which was essential to flights Apollo spacecraft.

Mr. Trifa was deported to Portugal, and Mr. Rudolph renounced his citizenship and agreed to go to West Germany rather than fight the deportation. In 1987, the government said there was not enough evidence to justify its judgment.

OSI had a job that many thought was impossible to do, and Neal has shown it can be done, former New York Democrat Rep. Elizabeth Holtzman said over the phone. Ms Holtzman, as chairman of the House Immigration Subcommittee, led efforts to persuade the Justice Department to take over the government’s prosecution of the Nazis of the Immigration Service and naturalization.

In 1986, Mr. Sher recommended that Kurt Waldheim, former Secretary-General of the United Nations, be refused entry to the United States because of his service as a lieutenant in the German army in the Balkans during brutal campaigns. against Yugoslav partisans and mass deportations of Greek Jews to death camps.

In a report to Attorney General Edwin Meese 3d, Mr. Sher wrote that if Mr. Waldheim was in this country, OSI would seek permission to initiate deportation proceedings on the basis of such activities.

Few of the cases Mr. Sher faced were more complex than the one against Mr. Demjanjuk. Born in Ukraine, he was a Ford Motor factory worker living in Cleveland. OSI said he hid his war crimes in his immigration papers and accused him of being Ivan the Terrible, the sadistic guard at the Treblinka extermination camp in Poland. He was stripped of his citizenship in 1981 and extradited to Israel, where he was convicted of war crimes in 1988 and sentenced to death.

But in 1993, the Israeli Supreme Court overturned his conviction, citing a reasonable doubt that he was Ivan the Terrible. Later in the year, a panel of the US court of appeals revoked the original extradition order and criticized the OSI for what it called a victory at all costs in the prosecution of Mr. Demjanjuk. . The office, he said, had failed to provide his defense with potentially exculpatory evidence that another Ukrainian, Ivan Marchenko, was Ivan the Terrible and showed a reckless disregard for the truth.

Eli Rosenbaum, who succeeded Mr Sher as director of OSI, said in an interview that although Mr Sher did not adjudicate the case, he had the misfortune of being director when de many details of how the case had been mismanaged came out.

Mr. Demjanjuk returned to Cleveland in 1993 and regained his US citizenship five years later. But the OSI continued its pursuit, accusing him of having been a guard at the Sobibor extermination camp in Poland.

If someone worked at a Ford factory, he made cars for a living, Mr. Sher told the Los Angeles Times in 2001. If someone worked at Sobibor, he killed Jews for a living.

Mr. Demjanjuk lost his nationality again in 2002 and was deported to Germany. He was convicted in 2011 by a Munich court for participating in the murder of 28,000 Jews in Sobibor and was sentenced to five years in prison. He died a year later in a nursing home in southern Germany.

Since 1979, the OSI has deported, extradited or expelled 69 former Nazis.

Neal Matthew Sher was born on August 29, 1947 in Brooklyn. Her mother, Sally (Cohen) Sher, was a rent control examiner for the New York Citys Housing and Development Administration. His father, Benjamin, a postman, had participated in the invasion of Normandy during World War II.

Mr. Sher received a BA from Cornell University in 1968 and a law degree from New York University four years later. He worked for Judge Barrington Parker in the Washington District Federal Court and worked in private practice as a labor attorney before joining the Nazi Hunting Bureau. The work fueled his interests in the Holocaust and the post-war trials of Nazi Germany’s war criminals at Nuremberg.

As director of OSI, he set up a sophisticated system that allowed office historians to check wartime German personnel records against US immigration records. The office had previously relied on tips, largely from other governments.

There is a Hollywood concept in our work that a survivor recognizes their executioner on the street, which is big cinema, Mr Rosenbaum said. But the reality is more like what we did.

Together with Israel and Germany, Sher also led OSI’s efforts to locate Josef Mengele, the notorious death camp doctor. The research led to the discovery in 1985 of a skeleton in a Brazilian cemetery that was determined to be Mengeles. Mr Sher himself had urged German authorities to take blood samples from Mengeles’ first wife and son for DNA testing.

He also succeeded in securing the deportation to Estonia in 1987 of Karl Linnas, the former commander of a Nazi concentration camp who lived on Long Island. Mr. Linnas died that year in a Leningrad hospital after Soviet authorities commuted his death sentence.

Mr. Sher left OSI in 1994 to become executive director of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC, the leading pro-Israel lobby group in the United States. Two years later he joined a Washington law firm, and in 1998 he was appointed chief of staff to the International Commission on Holocaust-Era Insurance Claims, which settled claims. against European insurers by Holocaust survivors and their families.

But in 2002, he resigned when it was revealed that he had submitted more than $ 100,000 in bogus travel expense claims. He refunded the money, but the New York Bar suspended his license and the Washington Bar deregistered him.

Besides his wife, Mr. Sher is survived by his brother, Robert. His marriages with Anne Masters and Grazia Lupi ended in divorce.

After being reinstated to the New York bar, one of Mr. Sher’s main cases involved the victims of the mass shootings in Fort Hood, Texas in 2009 by Major Nidal Malik Hasan; 13 people were killed and more than 30 injured in the attack. The victims filed a lawsuit against the federal government for benefits and Purple Hearts.

The military initially classified the shootings as workplace violence, which precluded the award of Purple Hearts. But Mr. Sher argued that the act was domestic terrorism; Major Hasan, who was convicted and is on death row, said the shooting was an attempt to protect Taliban leadership in Afghanistan from US troops.

Congress ultimately changed the eligibility requirements for the Purple Heart, allowing victims to receive the medal. Then, Mr. Sher said, I think that finally puts an end to the insulting and misleading insinuation that this was an incident of workplace violence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/07/us/neal-sher-dead.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos