Coronavirus report warns of impact on UK 4 years before pandemic | health policy





Senior health officials, who have waged war over the impact of the coronavirus that has hit Britain, warned four years before the Covid-19 outbreak that a stockpile of computerized contact tracing systems and PPE, a test for foreign travelers, was needed, The Guardian said. .

In a February 2016 report on a health planning movement imagining an already unannounced coronavirus outbreak, calls were made to strengthen preparations in areas already identified as shortcomings in the government’s response to COVID-19.

It was commissioned by then Chief Medical Officer Dame Sally Davies, who was present with officials from NHS England, the Department of Health, Public Health England, and the delegated administration observers.

Participants imagined large-scale outbreaks of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) cases arriving in London and Birmingham and spreading rapidly. Like Covid, MERS causes a potentially fatal respiratory disease and can spread asymptomatically. There was no known treatment or vaccine.

Government ministers have previously stressed that the UK has failed to prepare for coronavirus demand for PPE, hospitals and nursing homes as the pandemic plan has focused more on the flu.

The release of the 23-page report on Practice Alice is set to spark a new investigation into the adequacy of UK preparations.

The government refused to disclose the file, arguing that a misinterpretation of the report in August could cause the public to lose trust in the government and the NHS in its response to COVID-19.

However, the government’s own figures show that the Freedom of Information Act has given the freedom of information law to Dr. The file has been published.

Qureshi is posting the official documentation online of the epidemic preparedness training it has obtained so far.

Some of the key issues raised in the report were raised in the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic. In March 2020, nurses and caregivers reported a chronic shortage of PPE, spreading the virus more than necessary. This has led to a fight for the right equipment as the number of deaths and cases increases.

The British government continued to allow entry of unblocked people from COVID-19 hotspots, such as China and Italy, despite the recommendations of Practice Alice.

Health officials who participated in the 2016 coronavirus training believed that PPE levels were very important to front-line workers, and an epidemic stockpile was proposed as a means to ensure sufficient quantities.

They also expressly consider port-of-entry screening to limit the spread of the virus from abroad, and that health authorities plan options using existing evidence and cost advantages for quarantine versus self-isolation for various types of contact, including: requested by Symptomatic, asymptomatic and high-risk groups.

The training also raised concerns that the UK needs a better system ready to track contacts of people infected with the virus. They proposed as a web-based tool a live database of contacts with classifications, presence and other data related to the situation.

If the UK government launched the NHS testing and tracking service on May 28, 2020, it’s been more than two months since the first shutdown and long after the first wave of deaths peaked at 1,000 deaths per day.

Until the summer of 2020, Test and Trace had lost contact with thousands of people in the UK’s highest-infected area. effective.

Qureshi said: Shamefully, the government has covered up coronavirus training drills that predicted the importance of patient isolation, contact tracing, provision of PPE, trained staff and adequate NHS beds.

The fact that Covid-19 is a new type of coronavirus is irrelevant and every epidemic is different. However, the lessons of the Alice exercise have been applied in general to coronaviruses, including COVID-19, and have been agreed upon by general consensus, and neither the political leaders nor the NHS England executives have been able to live up to that agreement.

The report also urged governments to sign sleep contracts to allow for rapid testing of vaccines and treatments, and guidelines on how clinicians should prioritize specialized care, such as oxygenation.

Tessa Gregory, a partner at law firm Leigh Day, who represented Qureshi, said the government should now disclose what follow-up steps it has taken and why issues such as a proper working contact tracing system haven’t been set up yet.

Epidemic planning exercises that appeared earlier dealt with preparations for different kinds of infections. A report on Cygnus, a three-day exercise in 2016, leaked to The Guardian in May 2020 revealed that the problem is with preparing for a flu pandemic rather than a coronavirus infection.

Sir Bethel, then Minister of Health, told Parliament at the time: It was a test run for a flu pandemic, not the kind the coronavirus produced, and the demands on PPE, the healthcare sector and the healthcare sector were worse than the flu. The plague test prepared us.

But practice Alice has already come to a conclusion. There has been general agreement on the need to identify the capabilities and capabilities of assets within the health system. Assets in this context would be all the resources needed to effectively respond to a MERS-CoV outbreak, such as an essential hospital bed with trained staff, adequate amounts of adequate PPE, and adequate clinical equipment.

In 2019, a separate, classified cabinet briefing warned ministers of the potentially catastrophic consequences of the epidemic and included an analysis of the viral flu.

The movement Alice, particularly focused on coronavirus, adds weight to the evidence that the coronavirus did not emerge out of nowhere.

In May, the government agreed to convene a legal public investigation into the handling of the pandemic, ignoring requests from campaigners for months and finally saying it would begin in the spring of 2022.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare emphasized that MERS is different from SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, and said training Alice was not a training for the coronavirus pandemic.

MERS-CoV does not spread as easily as SARS-CoV-2 from person to person, the outbreak is relatively small, and the risk to individuals in the UK is still very low.

The results of the Alice exercise have been incorporated into ongoing planning work undertaken by DHSC, UKHSA and NHS to respond to potential outbreaks of serious infectious diseases such as MERS-CoV.

They added: We always know clearly that there will be opportunities to look back, analyze and reflect on aspects of Covid-19, and a full legal independent investigation is expected to begin in the spring of 2022.

