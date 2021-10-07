Oil resumes rally, release of US reserves considered unlikely





The pipelines move to Enbridge Inc. crude oil storage tanks at their tank farm in Cushing, Oklahoma on March 24, 2016. Photo taken March 24, 2016. REUTERS / Nick Oxford / File Photo

US says all options are “on the table” for dealing with energy crisis; release of oil would offer only modest relief -Goldman construction of crude, Russian natgas insurance causes early losses

BENGALURU, Oct. 7 (Reuters) – Oil futures rebounded on Thursday as the market deemed it unlikely that the United States would release emergency crude reserves or ban exports to facilitate supplies.

Brent futures rose 87 cents, or 1.1%, to $ 81.95 a barrel, while U.S. crude gained 87 cents, or 1.1%, for s’ set at $ 78.30 per barrel. Earlier today, prices at both benchmarks fell $ 2 a barrel.

The US Department of Energy has said that all “the tools are still on the table” to deal with the tight energy supply conditions in the market. Read more

The department made the comment as President Joe Biden’s administration considered tapping into its Strategic Oil Reserves (SPRs) or pursuing an oil export ban to lower the cost of crude oil.

Meanwhile, Biden’s national security adviser urged energy providers to increase flows to meet demand, saying the United States is concerned about its inability to do so. Read more

The United States has used its strategic reserves on occasion, usually after hurricanes or other supply disruptions. However, since the end of a 40-year ban on crude exports in 2015, the country has become a major exporter and has not addressed reducing exports.

Earlier this week, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting and Allied Countries (OPEC +) agreed to increase production only gradually, sending crude prices to multi-year highs. Read more

Oil markets are steadily rising due to limited supply around the world as demand picked up faster than expected following the COVID-19 pandemic in major import markets like China.

“The oil market looks tighter in the near term, which suggests that prices will remain well supported until the end of the year,” ING analyst Warren Patterson said in a note.

Major producers and the International Energy Agency estimate that demand for crude could increase by 150,000 to 500,000 barrels per day over the next few months, as natural gas users turn to oil due to high gas prices. Read more

Additional reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru, Ahmad Ghaddar in London, Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Marguerita Choy and Will Dunham

