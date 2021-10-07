The National Grid reports an increased risk of outages in the UK this winter. energy industry





The National Grid warned that the risk of power outages in factories and homes increased this winter, warning that business ministers may have to cut production as they prepare for an emergency meeting with industry bosses concerned about the energy crisis.

Gas and electricity prices have soared in recent weeks, causing several energy suppliers to collapse, and as factories switch to dirtier but cheaper fuels, warning consumers of higher costs, plant closures and increased pollution.

The unfolding energy crisis coincided with the grid’s annual assessment of the UK’s resilience to power outages, with key margin figures dropping to their lowest levels in five years.

The Grids Power Systems Operator (ESO) said that the reserve power supply that can be requested is expected to be 6.6% of demand, but could drop to 4.2%.

It was believed that the system had enough headroom to avoid power outages affecting homes and factories.

But things got worse in July after a high-voltage submarine power cable that imports electricity from France was cut in a fire, he said. Half of the 2GW cable is expected to be unavailable until March.

Planned shutdowns of gas power plants and the decommissioning of two reactors are also factors that lead to tighter margins during the winter.

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to meet leaders in the steel, glass, ceramics and chemical industries on Friday, but say forget about getting additional support.

Factories aren’t expected to face power outages, but they say they need help with money. Some of the most energy-intensive industries have turned to governments for financial assistance to help them cope with soaring energy prices.

They say the cost of electricity could lead to plant closures, slowing production, and shifting from gas to more polluted energy sources like fuel oil, causing embarrassment ahead of the upcoming Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow.

Shadow Business Minister Ed Miliband said the gas price crisis occurred on Downing Street.

The UK is particularly vulnerable to gas price hikes as the government allows closures of gas storage facilities, shuts off onshore wind, cut solar subsidies, halts nuclear programs and fails to fully implement long-term plans for energy efficiency .

On Thursday, Grid said the UK would have to bid higher than European countries to secure gas for the winter, indicating additional pressure on prices.

Energy advisory group Cornwall Insight says average dual fuel rates could rise by 30% next year as gas and electricity prices continue to soar and more suppliers go bankrupt, reaching 1,660 a year.

Although the government has imposed a cap on energy prices, the cap is raised regularly, depending on the costs faced by suppliers hit by soaring wholesale prices.

Twelve suppliers have gone bankrupt so far this year, and more are expected to go bankrupt by the end of the year. Jonathan Brearley, CEO of energy regulator Ofgem, said at an industry meeting on Thursday that watchdogs should focus more on their business models and the risks they pose to the future.

At the same event, Kwarteng said that the government will not bail out failed businesses and there can be no compensation for corporate irresponsible management.

Some smaller suppliers have been criticized for setting up their stores with risky business models that mean they have not adequately hedged against rising gas prices.

Officials from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy are considering measures to accelerate the UK’s transition to renewable energy to reduce gas dependence, including more frequent wind farm auctions. It is understood.

This week, Boris Johnson promised to eliminate fossil fuels from power generation by 2035.

Coal has nearly phased out power generation, but on windless days when the sun doesn’t shine, gas can still make up more than 50% of the supply.

Kwarteng said on Thursday that reducing dependence would include increasing wind power, gas plants that use carbon capture and storage to reduce carbon emissions, and at least one nuclear power project.

The government is expected to stamp out plans for French state energy company EDF to build a Sizewell C reactor in Suffolk, but has yet to find a developer for Wylfa Newydd in Anglesey.

Officials are planning to overhaul the way nuclear power plants are financed to make them more attractive to private investors.

Kwarteng said volatility in gasoline prices has shown that we need to plan strategically and believes net zero helps us do so for a safe, affordable and sustainable energy system.

Gasoline prices soared across Europe, but especially in the UK, where they surpassed their all-time high of four-fourths.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) told the Financial Times on Thursday that the Kremlin was able to increase gas flows into Europe by up to 15%.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said it was not that Russia was reluctant to open gas faucets, but that European mistakes were the cause of the crisis.

However, he used the opportunity to highlight European regulatory delays for the new Nord Stream 2 pipeline, saying that planned connections could help lower prices.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/oct/07/risk-of-uk-power-cuts-this-winter-has-increased-says-national-grid The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos