Relaxation of travel regulations for countries such as the UK and Thailand





A staff member disinfects a sign in the International Arrivals area of ​​Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport, London, UK, 2 August 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON, October 7 (Reuters) – The UK on Monday repeals stringent COVID-19 quarantine requirements for 47 destinations, including South Africa and Thailand, and latest easing of rules will make it easier for people to arrive from countries including India and Turkey. let it be.

The UK tourism industry has essentially lost two full summers after travel restrictions imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 prevented many from going abroad.

While many countries with high levels of infection are on the red list and have to arrive at government-provided quarantine hotels for 10 days, the need for PCR tests and other tests often costs more than the flight itself.

Airlines such as Ryanair and easyJet say their UK industry is lagging behind European rivals as the sector’s recovery has been delayed due to its approach and frequently changing restrictions.

Transport Minister Grant Shops on Thursday said he would remove 47 destinations from the red list. Seven countries remain: Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Venezuela.

He also relaxed rules for countries like India, Turkey and Ghana so that arrival immunization status is recognized and fully vaccinated arrivals only have to test on day 2 to check for COVID-19.

In a further change, passengers will be able to send in photos of the side flow test results to check the test accuracy when the requirement switches from the more expensive PCR test to side flow later this month.

Restoring people’s trust in travel is the key to rebuilding the economy, Shapps said. “With fewer restrictions and more people traveling, we can all move safely together along the path of recovery.”

