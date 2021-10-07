Former envoy denounces US deportations to Haiti





US Border Patrol officer grabs the shirt of a migrant trying to return to the United States along the Rio Grande, after crossing from the United States to Mexico to buy food, seen from Ciudad Acuna, in Ciudad Acuna , Mexico, September 19 REUTERS / Daniel Becerril

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7 (Reuters) – A former U.S. special envoy to Haiti who blasted the Biden administration as he resigned last month over the deportations of hundreds of migrants told U.S. lawmakers on Thursday that Washington needs to rethink its approach to the Caribbean nation.

“The short-term expulsion is not going to make Haiti more stable. In fact, it will make matters worse,” former special envoy Daniel Foote said during a briefing for the House of Representatives’ foreign affairs committee. the United States, where Democrats and Republicans denounced the United States. Politics.

Foote, a career diplomat appointed to his post in July, said Haiti was reeling from poverty, crime and other challenges and unable to support the influx of returning migrants. He told the committee that, while being dispatched, he had not been informed of the deportations, which took place after thousands of Haitians – many of whom had been living outside their home countries for years. – have arrived at the American border with Mexico.

“I found out on the news,” Foote said.

Haiti has been hit in recent months by a presidential assassination, gang violence and a major earthquake.

The United States has returned more than 1,400 migrants to Haiti from a camp in Del Rio, Texas, including families, and has moved thousands more for treatment out of the camp. Read more

Representative Gregory Meeks, Democratic chair of the committee, promised the panel would continue to focus on the issue. He denounced the treatment of Haitians, noting images of US border officials on horses chasing refugees with what appeared to be whips.

“We need to commit to a major shift in US policy with Haiti,” Meeks said. “And I’m not just talking about immigration.… But how we treat Haiti as one of our foreign policy priorities in this hemisphere.”

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle Editing by Alistair Bell

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/former-envoy-denounces-us-deportations-haiti-2021-10-07/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos