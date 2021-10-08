UK City of Culture 2025 Long List Revealed





For the first time, each final bidder will receive 40,000 to develop the entire application. The winner will be announced next year and will be at the center of the British cultural spotlight in 2025.

Eight regions of the UK City of Culture 2025 were unveiled today by Minister of Culture Nadine Dorries.

Following a record 20 bids, eight are the boroughs of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Bradford, Cornwall, Durham Counties, Derby, Southampton, Stirling and Wrexham Counties.

Achieving a prestigious title has tremendous benefits as previous hosts attract millions of pounds of additional investment, create jobs and attract thousands of visitors to the area.

The venue is now working with a panel of experts and the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS) to close bids before finalists are announced early next year.

Culture Minister Nadine Dorries said:

Winning the British Culture City competition will have a very positive impact on the region by stimulating investment, creating jobs and emphasizing that culture is for everyone, regardless of background.

This year’s focus is to increase access to culture across the country and ensure that there is a legacy that continues for generations to come. We look forward to seeing what this great candidate will save as he continues in the competition.

Sir Phil Redmond, Chairman of the City of Culture Expert Advisory Panel, said:

The Expression of Interest phase was introduced as an opportunity for more venues to come together and experience the benefits of defining and sharing a cultural vision for the region, and what the long list shows is the breadth and depth of cultural ambitions across the region. England.

Also, for the first time, each candidate city will receive financial support to help develop its vision. Each is different. Each has a story to tell. All share a common goal. In other words, it shows how culture can act as a creative catalyst for change. I’m really looking forward to how each story will unfold.

Delivered by DCMS in collaboration with the Scottish and Wales Secretariat and the Northern Ireland Administration, the competition uses culture as a tool to level towns and cities across the country. The long list was recommended by an independent advisory panel that brought together extensive expertise across the UK.

All bids were asked to describe how cultures could be used to grow and strengthen areas and how cultures could be used to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. For the first time this year, we will support the development of 40,000 promising proposals for each candidate.

The winner will be announced in the spring of 2022 and Coventry will complete his term as UK City of Culture 2021 and lead British culture in 2025.

Previous winners Hull and Derry-Londonderry have demonstrated how the competition can provide greater and longer lasting cultural engagement, economic revitalization and local pride, and Coventry City of Culture 2021 will already put culture at the center of society and society. We’re giving you a blueprint of how it can be done. economic recovery.

Culture Minister Nadine Dorries will hold a roundtable meeting with all successful bidders to discuss the best way they can get support.

Scottish Minister of Government Iain Stewart said:

In particular, we are delighted that Sterling has received this prestigious award. With a fascinating history and vibrant creative scenes, it is a strong title contender.

Today’s list of cities is a testament to great creativity and culture across the UK. I look forward to seeing the proposal evolve as Sterling strives to bring the city of British culture to Scotland for the first time.

Northern Ireland Minister Brandon Lewis said:

We are delighted that Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland continue to be included in the nominations for the prestigious UK City of Culture 2025 title.

Northern Ireland has a great legacy in this competition. Derry-Londonderry is the previous winner of 2013. I have no doubt that Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon ​​will showcase the best Northern Ireland has to offer to the UK.

We wish you a successful bid ahead of a final decision next year.

Secretary of Wales Simon Hart said:

In the fantastic field of the British City of Culture bid, Wrexham was a finalist and was very good at hoisting the flag of Wales.

I wish them every success to become the first Welsh holders of the British Cultural City title, with every opportunity they will bring to a region of huge cultural ancestry that includes the world heritage Pontcysyllte Aqueduct, one of the oldest football clubs in the world. At Wrexham FC and Stiwt Theater.

End

Note to editors:

Full bid list (* indicates long-term bids):

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon* City of Bangor and Northwest Wales Dumfries and Borderlands region comprising Galloway, Scottish Borders, Northumberland, Cumbria and Carlisle City Bradford* Conwy County Cornwall* Derby County Durham* Lancashire Medway City of Newport Powys Southampton * Sterling* Tay Cities Region Torbay and Exeter Wakefield District City of Wolverhampton Wrexham County Borough* Great Yarmouth and East Suffolk

More information on the British Cultural Cities panel.

Learn more about Coventry City of Culture 2021.

