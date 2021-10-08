Wall Street ends the day with solid gains; Investors hail US debt truce





US Senate rushes to advance $ 480 billion debt limit hike Weekly jobless claims drop sharply in consumer discretionary and materials sectors, Levi Strauss share soars after a jump in earnings: Dow 0.98%, S&P 0.83%, Nasdaq 1.05%

Oct. 7 (Reuters) – Wall Street ended sharply higher Thursday in a widespread rally led by Big Tech, as a deadlocked debt ceiling truce in the U.S. Congress allayed fears of a possible default on public debt this month.

Mega-cap stocks surged with Apple Inc (AAPL.O) up 0.9% and Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) up 1.2%, the biggest gains in the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. Tesla (TSLA.O) and Google’s Parent Alphabet (GOOGL.O) both increased by more than 1%.

The US Senate has taken a step toward passing a $ 480 billion increase in the Treasury Department’s borrowing power, which would delay another partisan showdown until December. Read more

Uncertainty over debt ceiling negotiations was one of the concerns for investors cited in September as the S&P 500 recorded its largest monthly percentage decline since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

“Today’s (market) is driven by a slight move from Washington towards rationality about being able to pay bills, write checks,” Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners, said at Pittsburgh.

Meanwhile, data showed that the number of Americans filing new jobless claims fell last week to a maximum of three months, suggesting that the labor market recovery was picking up momentum as the latest wave of COVID-19 infections was starting to subside. Read more

The closely watched US monthly employment report is due on Friday.

Today’s numbers reinforce the expectation of a significant increase in employment in the coming months, and I think it’s positive for the economy, said Brad Neuman, director of market strategy. in Algiers.

“The market climbed its wall of worry today as fears of a debt ceiling deadlock faded and hopes of accelerating employment gains grew.

A specialist trader works at a stand on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, October 6, 2021. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 0.98% to close at 34,754.94 points, while the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 0.83% to 4,399.76.

The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) climbed 1.05% to 14,654.02.

The S&P 500 Materials Index (.SPLRCM) jumped 1.35% and the Consumer Discretionary Index (.SPLRCD) rose 1.50%, both leading among 11 sectors.

U.S.-traded Chinese stocks Alibaba Group Holding (9988.HK) and Tencent Holdings (0700.HK) each jumped around 8% as concerns over the U.S.-China trade relationship with the United States. Evergrande’s debt crisis (3333.HK) appeared to be easing.

Investors will be watching third quarter earnings reports which will start to arrive in earnest next week. Analysts on average estimate that earnings per share of S&P 500 companies rose 29% in the third quarter, according to Refinitiv.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI.N) jumped 8.5% after the jeans maker topped third-quarter revenue and profit estimates. Read more

Volume on the US stock exchanges was 10.1 billion shares, up from an average of 11 billion over the last 20 trading days.

Rising issues outnumbered falling on the NYSE by a 2.50 to 1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, a ratio of 2.49 to 1 favored the advances.

The S&P 500 posted 31 new 52-week highs and four new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 93 new highs and 80 new lows.

Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York, Shreyashi Sanyal and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Maju Samuel and David Gregorio

