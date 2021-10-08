UK prepares for trade negotiations with Gulf Cooperation Council





International Trade Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan today began preparations for trade negotiations with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), calling on the public and businesses to share their views ahead of negotiations starting in 2022. We started a 14-week consultation.

GCC is already an important trading partner, with around 22 billion UK exports in 2020 and a bilateral trade value of over 30 billion. Advanced trade agreements will take the relationship to the next level in future industries such as digital trade, services and green growth. It provides high-paying jobs nationwide.

UK companies can play a key role in helping regions seek to move away from oil dependence and seize new opportunities in areas such as renewable energy. Financial and digital services companies, along with education and healthcare providers, can strengthen their presence in areas that value UK expertise.

Last year, more than 597 million UK food and beverage exports, including lamb, biscuits and chocolate, went to GCC countries. Farmers and food producers can now import virtually any food and benefit greatly from better market access to areas with high demand for the highest quality UK produce.

The UK is already a top investment destination for GCC member companies and trade agreements are expected to draw more attention to the world’s top UK industries such as renewable energy, infrastructure, technology and life sciences.

The Secretary of State will hold bilateral talks in London with Nayef Falah M Al-Hajraf, Secretary-General of the Bahraini Government, who currently holds the rotating presidency, and Hamad Bin Salman Al Khalifa, Assistant Secretary of State for Domestic and International Trade. of the GCC to mark the beginning of consultations.

The questionnaire, which will close in January 2022, includes a questionnaire that gathers information about participants’ experiences and priorities when doing business with GCC countries to ensure that all transactions reflect the best interests of the country.

International Trade Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said:

Our trade agreement with the Gulf Cooperation Council is a tremendous opportunity to liberalize trade with the growing UK business market and deepen our ties with the region essential to our strategic interests.

We want a modern, comprehensive agreement that breaks down trade barriers to huge food and beverage markets and sectors like digital trade and renewable energy that will provide high-paying jobs across the UK.

International Trade Minister Ranil Jayawardena said:

Together, the countries that make up the Gulf Cooperation Council are one of our largest trade and investment partners, home to over 50 million people.

From exports of Welsh lamb and Scotch beef to biscuits in Belfast and financial services in the City of London, we are determined to close deals that will further strengthen our relationships, attract investment, promote trade opportunities and provide significant benefits to our UK business. . It creates jobs in communities across the country.

