US, Mexico set to negotiate updated bilateral security deal to address concerns on both sides





“The United States and Mexico recognize the need to adapt bilateral security cooperation to meet the concerns and priorities of the two governments,” the official told reporters. “Our security challenges are shared, as is the responsibility to solve them.”

The new deal will update or possibly replace the $ 3 billion Merida Initiative, a 2008 pact to fight drug trafficking and organized crime.

“As far as Merida is concerned, look, this is an initiative that has been on the books for, I think, 13 years now,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters in a statement. briefing Thursday. “We believe that we need to revisit our bilateral security cooperation, and we need an approach that responds to the concerns and priorities of both governments, and this will truly be one of the central elements of tomorrow’s discussions.”

Blinken will lead the delegation and meet Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the official said.

“Balanced and sustainable”

The White House described Friday’s meetings as the first high-level security dialogue between the United States and Mexico.

A second senior administration official said the new approach to security will be “balanced and sustainable” and will not only address security problems, but also the factors that create them.

Officials would not address operational priorities, but the second official said Mayorkas was committed to a “human approach to migration management” and a third senior administration official said work to prosecute the drug cartels would continue.

The framework will also address the flow of firearms from the United States to Mexico, an area of ​​deep concern and frustration for Mexican officials.

The new agreement “will clarify the commitment of the two countries, of course, especially the United States in this regard, to work, to deal with the flow of arms to Mexico,” the third official said. “It requires a collaborative effort. It requires working together on tracing guns, thinking about the strategies to follow, that is to say to investigate and prosecute the traffickers and to see that they are. held accountable on both sides of the border. I am happy to say that this is work that is already well advanced. “

This third official declared that the new agreement “will allow us to learn prevention strategies from each other, and it will also allow us to jointly define the application priorities, in particular with regard to trafficking and weapons. fire, illegal drugs, human trafficking and smuggling, extraditions of criminals, as well as money laundering and illicit financing. In these two respects therefore, both in the fight against crime, in the fight against the causes of crime, the framework marks a new beginning, a new beginning which will make the citizens of both countries safer ”, declared the third responsible for administration.

Officials were not interested in whether a dispute over visas for U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency officers would be discussed.

They also declined to say how much funding would be spent on the new deal, saying they wanted the “needs and details” of the job to determine the numbers and resources needed.

Price said the United States hopes to preserve the “big gains” from the Merida initiative, which some Mexican officials have criticized, arguing that the cash injection has led to an increase in violence, arms trafficking and drug use.

‘Very positive’

Friday’s high-level security meeting follows an economic dialogue between officials in the Biden administration and their Mexican counterparts that had been suspended under the Trump administration.

“I must say that if the security dialogue corresponds in quality to what we have experienced with the economic dialogue which would be – and I fully expect it to be – very, very positive and also productive”, Blinken said. said Wednesday at a press conference in Paris.

Speaking about the meetings in Mexico, Blinken added that he and other US officials “will be spending time with President Lopez Obrador, as well as with our counterparts and we have a very broad agenda and I think that is proof of the fact. that the relationship – while some issues like migration naturally grab the headlines – is incredibly wide and deep-rooted and so I think we’ll cover a lot of ground. ”

Price said Thursday that it is not yet clear what form a new security deal will take, but that the United States wants to maintain the gains made through the Merida initiative.

“It has enabled Mexican law enforcement agencies to obtain international accreditation at the federal and state levels, which has resulted in increased transparency, professionalization of institutions and respect for human rights,” Price said. “And our security cooperation has grown stronger as the threats of fentanyl and illicit financing have evolved. So this will all be on the table and more.”

“We want to ensure that these gains are preserved, that this cooperation is deepened, and that we have an updated approach that takes into account today’s threats and the threats that have evolved over the 15 years or so that Merida has been in place, ”Price said.

This story was updated with additional reports on Thursday.

CNN’s Ellie Kaufman contributed to this report.

