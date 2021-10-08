The outgoing British intelligence commissioner issued a warning about the office’s independence.





The outgoing UK Information Commissioner has issued a strong statement warning the office’s future independence in the face of the government’s plans to reform data protection laws.

Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham since 2016 said there is cause for concern about the proposed data regulation changes in the UK.

“Despite widespread support for proposals to reform the ICO’s constitution, there are several important specific proposals that I have strong concerns about because of risks to regulatory independence.

“For future ICOs to hold governments accountable, it is critical that their governance models remain independent and viable with effective accountability within the context of the framework established by Congress.

“The current proposal for the Secretary of State to approve ICO guidelines and appoint a CEO does not sufficiently protect this independence. I urge the government to reconsider these proposals to maintain the independence of regulators,” she said.

The UK is going to change its data laws. You have to somehow balance the two priorities. On the one hand, the UK’s exit from the EU has a clear desire to “seize the opportunity” by “developing a world-leading data policy that will provide Brexit dividends to individuals and businesses across the UK,” ex Digital said. Secretary Oliver Dowden.

On the other hand, any changes to UK law must uphold the EU Conformity Judgment allowing data to be shared with non-member countries. Otherwise, data transfers between the UK and the EU will take a bureaucratic form. Dowden said the UK will continue to comply with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and the UK will set the “golden standard” for data regulation.

For example, a proposed law change could undermine an individual’s right to challenge decisions made by artificial intelligence.

The launch of the advisory coincides with the UK Intelligence Council’s plan for a new governance model, which includes an independent Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer to reflect the governance structure.

On the other hand, in consultations, it is sometimes proposed to change the jurisdiction of the Information Committee.

“The reform will expand the power of ICOs and empower information commissioners to advocate for sectors and businesses that benefit people’s lives in areas such as healthcare, using personal data in new, innovative and responsible ways. .-19 – and financial services,” he said in an ICO release earlier this year.

The move follows the government’s preferred candidate for the new intelligence commissioner, John Edwards. He is set to replace Elizabeth Denham.

It’s hard to say what the ministers are uncomfortable with about the independence of the intelligence commissioner. Observers may point to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC)’s official investigation into misuse of personal email accounts. The investigation, which began in the summer, comes amid allegations that senior officials in the department, including former Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who recently resigned because of inability to comply with lockdown rules, used private emails to discuss sensitive government affairs.

The ICO statement is consistent with a change in Ministerial Responsibilities.

Nadine Dorries is now Minister of Government responsible for coordinating data protection laws to “unleash the power of data across the economy and society for the benefit of UK citizens and UK businesses”.

In September, a Conservative politician who was once suspended from the party for eating an ostrich anus on a TV program was announced as the successor of Oliver Dowden, Minister for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports.

The Information Commissioner could have chosen a different word, in the opinion of at least one industry commentator.

Data protection education ace Chris Pounder wrote in a recent blog post, “Of course I wouldn’t send such a letter, but it should. [because] There have been (at least) three attempts (at least) in which the independence of current or future intelligence commissioners has been attacked by ministers.”

