The challenge of tackling the UK’s low productivity





In 2015, Conservative Prime Minister George Osbourne called for harsh welfare cuts to help the UK move out of “subsidized low wages” and low productivity. Six years later, Boris Johnson is using the same argument to justify the post-Brexit crackdown on low-skilled immigration.

He said at a Conservative party meeting this week that disruptions in the UK supply chain are “primarily a function of growth and economic revival”. But it was also part of a long-delayed shift in direction from the “broken model” of low wages, low growth, inadequate skills and low productivity made possible by the prepared supply of cheap foreign labor.

Economists are less confident. Addressing the UK’s chronically poor productivity (the key to long-term improvements in living standards) has been the goal of successive governments, but it turns out to be difficult. In the decade leading up to the pandemic, output per hour worked grew at less than half the rate before the global financial crisis of 2008. By the end of 2019, it was 20% below the level it would have reached if it had continued on the pre-crisis path.

However, this underperformance, witnessed in many developed countries but particularly severe in the UK, has little to do with openness to EU workers. Instead, economists attribute it to international factors, such as delayed globalization, and factors specific to the UK, such as the rise of self-employment and the so-called ‘long tail’ of poorly managed small businesses.

Huw Pill, the new chief economist at the Bank of England (BOE), said in written testimony to the House of Representatives Treasury Selection Committee this week that the UK also saw “three major waves of uncertainty” in the form of the European Union’s global financial crisis. suffered,” he said. The referendum and pandemic may have made businesses more cautious in investment, innovation, research and development.

“Migration is a very small part of this,” said Alan Manning, a professor at the London School of Economics, who previously chaired the government’s immigration advisory board. The commission’s study showed that a very restrictive or very progressive approach to immigration would not have a significant impact on the UK’s GDP per capita, he said.

Instead, the truck-driver shortage (which takes a clear hit to productivity in almost every sphere of the economy), which is disrupting supply chains due to Brexit, is the sharpest example of how far broader pressures across the UK labor market are becoming evident. only.

According to a monthly survey by advisory firm KPMG and the Recruitment & Employment Confederation released on Friday, recruiters found that in September, the biggest pay pressures in a 24-year period were in white-collar jobs and in low-wage areas where there was a shortage. . was most conspicuous.

Business leaders argue that these wage increases will simply fuel inflation unless driven by higher productivity. CBI Director-General Tony Danker said on Wednesday that “without any action on investment and productivity, wage ambitions are ultimately a shortcut to inflation.”

However, some argue that higher wages can replace productivity gains by enticing employers to invest more in labor-saving machines or training, or by ‘long tailing’ weak companies that cannot match the wages paid by more productive competitors. claim that it can. .

Without low-wage migration, Johnson suggested, businesses would face “failure to invest in the people, skills, equipment, facilities, and machinery needed to do their jobs.”

But according to Jonathan Portes, a professor at King’s College in London, this claim works better in theory than in practice. The UK experience with the minimum wage has shown that higher wages do not necessarily harm jobs, but do not lead to “dramatically high productivity” either, he said.

Kitty Ussher, chief economist for the Institute for Directors lobby group, also said the prime minister’s allegations were “great warning”. First, wage increases break immediately, and productivity gains take time. Second, there was such a sector as social welfare. Employers may consider “fewer people financially advantageous”, but productivity depends on the quality and duration of interactions. Also, individuals, especially those with intermediate careers, aspire to retraining for better skills and higher-paying roles, but do not necessarily have the time or means to do so.

However, the pandemic shock could still have the necessary impact on UK productivity for reasons unrelated to labor shortages. Pill told the Finance Committee that “from a positive standpoint”, many companies that were completely shut down now “have an opportunity to re-optimize and improve their processes when they reopen.”

He added that the explosion of new business creation can lead to innovations that have proven to be more productive, and that incumbents have automated or introduced technologies that support telecommuting that can increase productivity in the long run.

Governments are also pushing for investments in technologies and infrastructure that have long been considered the standard recipe for productivity gains. Johnson said this week, “By fixing the shattered housing market, connecting gigabit to solving the national productivity puzzle, and creating safe and secure bus routes … and by investing in technology, technology technology.”

But business groups say it’s not yet clear whether action in this area will fit the rhetoric, and that the ministers’ confrontational approach isn’t helpful.

REC Chairman Neil Carberry said, “It is essential for governments to work with businesses to provide sustainable growth and wage increases rather than the sugar rush caused by the crisis.”

“I don’t like the saying ‘if it doesn’t hurt, it doesn’t work’,” said Usher, who wants the government to do more with individual re-education and more support through the tax system to help businesses invest in technology. You don’t have to suffer strictly, but you can adjust.”

