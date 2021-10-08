US accuses ex-Taliban commander suspected of killing US soldiers | Courts news





Haji Najibullah faces new charges for the 2008 attack by Taliban fighters that killed three US soldiers and an Afghan interpreter.

U.S. prosecutors indicted a suspected former Taliban commander with terrorism-related offenses related to the murder of U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan in 2008.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan said Thursday that Haji Najibullah had been indicted in a 13-count indictment that was unsealed in federal court.

Najibullah, 45, was already in US custody after being indicted for the 2008 kidnapping of an American journalist and two Afghan civilians.

Prosecutors on Thursday said they filed a replacement indictment that added murder counts to his indictment.

They said Najibullah was serving at the time as the Taliban commander in Afghanistan’s Wardak province, which borders the capital Kabul.

He was charged in connection with a June 2008 attack by Taliban fighters under his command against a US military convoy with automatic weapons, rocket-propelled grenades and other explosives, prosecutors said.

The attack killed three US soldiers and their Afghan interpreter, they said.

As claimed, during one of the most dangerous periods of the conflict in Afghanistan, Haji Najibullah led a vicious band of Taliban insurgents who terrorized part of Afghanistan and attacked US troops, US prosecutor said. of the Southern District of New York, Audrey Strauss, in a statement. .

He will now be held accountable in a US court, also said Acting Deputy Attorney General Mark J Lesko.

Najibullah was arrested and extradited from Ukraine to the United States in October last year.

Ten of the 13 charges Najibullah faces carry maximum sentences of life in prison.

Najibullah pleaded not guilty last November in Manhattan federal court after the previous indictment.

US troops completed a chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan at the end of August after 20 years in the country, which is now under Taliban control.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/10/7/us-charges-alleged-ex-taliban-commander-with-killing-us-troops The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos